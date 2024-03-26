Poole Harbour ospreys: Male of south's only breeding pair returns

The male of the only breeding pair of ospreys on England's south coast has returned to his home in Dorset.

Osprey 022 arrived in Poole Harbour exactly 365 days after arriving back last year, following his migration to West Africa.

He and female CJ7 became the first nesting pair on the south coast of England in 180 years in 2022, after being introduced in 2017.

She is expected to arrive back in Poole at the end of the month.

A webcam captured 022 arriving back at his nest early on Monday morning.

During his first day he was also spotted bringing in a fish and carrying sticks.

The reintroduction programme, led by conservation charity Birds of Poole Harbour, began in 2017 with the aim of establishing a breeding population.

Brittany Maxted, who is the species recovery coordinator for Birds of Poole Harbour, said it was "both a joy and relief" to see the "very special and important individual" back after "what is always an anxious waiting period in the lead up to the Osprey season".

She added: "It is fantastic that they are now coming back as a breeding species on the south coast of England, thanks to the translocation project."

In 2022, the pair raised two chicks - becoming the first known ospreys to breed in southern England since 1847.

"This male represents one half of our founding pair, who will be absolutely vital to the growth of our local population in the coming years, and thus the overall restoration of the osprey to its historical range here in southern England in the longer term," Ms Maxted said.

She added ospreys were "amazing and enigmatic birds" that people "adore", and that the excitement around the pair's return was "contagious".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.