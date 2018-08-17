Pools That Look Even Better in a Heat Wave

Mid-August is the special time of the summer when you’re finally like, "OK, sun, we get it." It’s great when we’re on vacation with long lazy days to waste away, but when it comes to the daily grind of city life in the summer, we just can’t deal with the endless heat. Sticky streets, sauna-like subways, and sweaty passersby combine to make these still long but not at all relaxing days that much more dismal. To combat late-summer heat wave blues, we’ve gotten addicted to imagery that paints a much better (but still blue!) picture: pool photography. Sure, it’s nothing like physically diving into a refreshing body of cool water, but we believe looking at these pics does take you there, in a way. Call it visual ASMR, but just flagging these images in our “saved” tab on Instagram or setting them as a screen saver gives the sensation that it isn't actually 90 degrees with 80 percent humidity all around us. The result is a happier attitude because you realize, Hey, heat isn't so bad! If you are one of the fortunate few who does have a pool to retreat to each weekend (or all the time if you really want to make us jealous), consider these shots inspiration for your own pool ‘gram; whether the locations make them iconic or their subject is still so relevant. . Because if it’s good enough, you know we’ll be over here adding it to our “saved” tab for the rest of summer.

Swimming Pool Photo by SambaPhoto/Cassio Vasconcellos More

Photo by Jean-Luc Terradillos More

Photo by Loomis Dean More

Swimming Pool At Raymond Loewy House Photo by Peter Stackpole More

