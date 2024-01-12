Poorly secured truck load causes shocking moment on highway in China
A shocking moment unfolded on a highway in China's Zhejiang province: a truck lost its load which spilled all over the road. Luckily, the driver behind was able to brake in time.
They might be the most infamous ships in the history of British Columbia: three B.C. Ferries that were hundreds of millions of dollars over budget, couldn't run as fast or efficiently as promised, and were partly responsible for sinking the NDP government of the 1990s.And now, they're back.On Facebook Marketplace."We're seeing if there's one last ditch effort we can make before they go to the scrap yard," said Rob Arthurs, an international trade consultant, who became aware the Egyptian governme
(Reuters) -Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings is selling about 20,000 electric vehicles, including Teslas, from its U.S. fleet about two years after a deal with the automaker to offer its vehicles for rent, in another sign that EV demand has cooled. Hertz will instead opt for gas-powered vehicles, it said on Thursday, citing higher expenses related to collision and damage for EVs even though it had aimed to convert 25% of its fleet to electric by 2024 end. CEO Stephen Scherr had last year at the JPMorgan Auto Conference flagged headwinds from higher expenses for its EVs, particularly Teslas.
A United Airlines jet cut short a flight Wednesday and landed in Tampa, Florida, after pilots were alerted about a possible issue with a door, according to an airport spokesperson. Last week, a plug that takes the place of a door on some Boeing Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. An spokesperson for the Tampa airport said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted because a door indicator light turned on.
Police and provincial officials are working to identify a driver whose truck hit the roof of the Massey Tunnel Wednesday evening. Richmond RCMP said in a statement they believe they have identified the truck that struck the tunnel roof, but they are working to identify the driver. The statement said officers reviewed dashcam footage from a witness who was driving directly behind the truck when the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. The truck initially stopped inside the tunnel but then continued
Former President Trump argued Tuesday for the return of the “beautiful” Boeing 757 aircraft, after nearly 200 of the company’s planes were grounded over the weekend due to an emergency door panel flying off a 737 Max 9 aircraft midflight. “Boeing should bring back the 757, the most beautiful, best handling plane (from the pilots…
Robert Ferraro, 36, faces at least two years in prison for the crash that killed his fellow officer and friend.
The new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is one of the most intriguing electric vehicle debuts this year. It’s about the same size as Chevy’s midsize gas-powered Blazer SUV but otherwise has nothing mechanical in common. With roomy seating and lots of the latest technology features, it could appeal to people looking to go electric with their next SUV purchase. However, the Blazer EV’s launch has been marred by some glitchy software issues. It is also competing with a host of other electric SUVs, the mos
Five years after the tragic double-decker bus crash that killed three passengers and injured dozens, the City of Ottawa's outside lawyers have paid out more than $23.5 million in claims and are still mediating more . While most of that cost is borne by its insurers, the city is responsible for a $6-million deductible. Twenty cases stemming from the Jan. 11, 2019 tragedy have already been settled, including those brought by the families of Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja Van Beek. They died
Person pulled from car that crashed into water off road in South Hampton
Heavy snow hit Metro Vancouver on Thursday just before the afternoon commute, leading to delays and spin-outs on some major routes.Vancouver Fire Rescue Services asked people not to drive unless absolutely necessary, writing on social media that firefighters were dealing with several vehicle incidents by 4:10 p.m. PT.In North Vancouver, a transit bus lost traction in the snow on Highway 1 at Mountain Highway at about 3 p.m., blocking most westbound traffic, according to DriveBC.Within about 30 m
DETROIT (AP) — Factory workers at Tesla have been told to expect pay raises this year, a move that comes as the United Auto Workers union tries to organize the electric vehicle maker's U.S. plants. The UAW said Thursday that Tesla workers have told the union about company statements on the raises, which did not give details about the size of the increases. After winning strong contracts with Detroit's three automakers last year, the union has embarked on an effort to organize all nonunion auto p
Ford is recalling nearly 140,000 units of the Focus and EcoSport built between 2016 and 2022 to replace an oil pump that can break and damage the engine.
This Camaro is more than just good looks!
A United Airlines flight from Sarasota, Florida, had to make an emergency landing in the same state shortly after take-off, reportedly due to an open door light illuminating in mid-air. The emergency landing involved an Airbus A319, which landed safely around 4.35pm on Wednesday. The flight from Sarasota, Florida, was heading to Chicago, when the open door warning light reportedly came on, forcing pilots to reroute the plane carrying 123 passengers to the nearest airport.
This is a Chevy lovers dream!
The passenger pulled one of the flight attendants into his seat, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
The brand is currently selling over 500 Tesla Model 3s, some for just over $20,000.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration opened a formal investigation of Boeing Co.’s aircraft operations following last week’s accident on one of its passenger jets, escalating a quality control crisis at the US planemaker. Most Read from BloombergGoogle Lays Off Hundreds in Hardware, Assistant, EngineeringSEC Authorizes Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Crypto’s BreakthroughUK’s Sunak Authorizes Joint Military Strikes With US Against HouthisHertz to Sell 20,000 EVs in Shift Back to Gas-Powered C
SALMO, B.C. — Police say a 42-year-old man from Trail, B.C., has been arrested after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that hit three police cars and injured an officer at a roadblock. Mounties say an officer in Salmo, B.C., saw a stolen Toyota Tundra on Tuesday and tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away. Cpl. James Grandy says officers put up a roadblock between Salmo and Nelson, but the driver escaped after hitting three police cars and an officer who was outside his patrol vehi
An overheight tractor-trailer got stuck underneath an MBTA Commuter Rail bridge in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, video from the scene showed.