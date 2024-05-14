Pop culture-centric ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoff lands at Prime Video

NEW YORK — Game show staple “Jeopardy!” is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video for a new spinoff centered around pop culture.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” was announced in New York Tuesday at the streamer’s first upfront presentation. It’s the first installment in the franchise to land on a major streaming service, Variety reports.

“‘Pop Culture Jeopardy’ is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, who heads up AVOD originals scripted and targeted programming Amazon MGM Studios, according to the outlet. However, “Sports Jeopardy,” which lasted from 2014 to 2016, streamed on Crackle, Sony’s former streaming platform.

The series will keep in line with the decades-old original’s “answer-and-question” format. Anderson noted the clues will center on entertainment “topics that define and transcend generations,” including film, TV, music, sports, and theater.

At the time of publication, a host has not yet been announced for the show, which promises to be “pop culture Olympics for the mind,” said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, according to Variety.

“With [‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer] Michael Davies at the helm, ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” first launched on daytime TV in 1964 and 20 years later, premiered the syndicated incarnation known to viewers today.

The news comes months after “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik was booted as “Jeopardy!” host in favor of Ken Jennings.

Other spinoffs include VH1’s early aughts “Rock & Roll Jeopardy,” as well as “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Jeopardy! Masters.”