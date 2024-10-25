Before pop stardom, Chappell Roan scored a short horror film. Where to watch it for free

Years before queer pop star Chappell Roan became an international sensation, she connected with a Los Angeles filmmaker to score her first − and only − film.

Originally released in 2022, the short horror film, "Posies" is available for streaming and features Roan's chilling vocals for an original tune, in addition to her 2018 single, "Bitter."

The 14-minute short horror film follows Maddy (Anna Diop), who attempts to hide her transformation into a monster by placing flowers under her skin.

"I wanted to tell a story that reflects the world right now − how easy and often people do terrible things and simply accept them as normal," director Rachel Stavis told USA TODAY. "And to question what if, each time we do, those choices leave a lasting impression until we lose our humanity completely, and become the nightmares we try so desperately to hide from others and ourselves."

Still from the short horror film, "Posies," directed by Rachel Stavis. The 14-minute film features original music scored by Chappell Roan.

Based in Los Angeles, Stavis is a celebrity exorcist and author of "Sister of Darkness: The Chronicles of a Modern Exorcist." The book, which is currently being adapted into a television show, is about Stavis' experience as a "secular exorcist," working with people from "small children and Hollywood moguls to stay-at-home moms and politicians," according to HarperCollins Publishers. "Posies" is Stavis' first film.

Rachel Stavis is the director of short horror film, "Posies." The 14-minute film features original music scored by Chappell Roan.

Working with Chappell

Stavis and her team began working on "Posies" in October 2019, and in December of that same year began production, set in New Orleans. Stavis said the majority of the film was shot at Maison Vitry, a New Orleans creole mansion built in 1855 for free woman of color Louis Arsene Vitry.

Already a fan (Stavis said she first heard Roan's music in 2018), Stavis reached out to the now-pop star in September 2019.

"Honestly, even though she’d said at the time she’d never created a score before, it was obvious she could do it," Stavis said. "Her voice is her instrument, and we really felt like that’s exactly what 'Posies' needed. And it definitely was. That haunted, ethereal quality enhances the visuals and the story so well."

Chappell Roan performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Sunday October 6, 2024.

Stavis and Roan initially met in Los Angeles in November 2019 and Roan delivered her score in April 2020, Stavis said.

"It was amazing to work with her," Stavis said of Roan. "She is so kind and thoughtful and talented. She took her time and cared so deeply, and I was so grateful then, and now."

Roan's team confirmed with USA TODAY that the original score featured in "Posies" was created by her.

Where can you watch 'Posies' for free?

"Posies" is available for free streaming on the Alter YouTube channel. Getting its start as a YouTube channel, Alter is growing into a horror streaming service for independent filmmakers.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chappell Roan's pre-stardom horror movie era: Where to watch 'Posies'