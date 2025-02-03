The Stills member Dave Hamelin wins album of the year Grammy as part of Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

TORONTO — Beyoncé's historic win for album of the year at the Grammy Awards has roped in some hardware for Canadian musician Dave Hamelin.

His role as producer, engineer and mixer on the superstar's country-pop album "Cowboy Carter" made Hamelin a first-time Grammy winner as part of the creative team that brought it to life.

Hamelin is best known as a member of Montreal band the Stills, which split in 2011.

He was the only Canadian to emerge a winner for "Cowboy Carter," though several others were nominated for their work behind the scenes.

Other homegrown Grammy winners this year included Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who landed his fifth career Grammy for his work alongside the London Symphony Orchestra and Bradley Cooper on music for Netflix's film "Maestro." It won a soundtrack award.

Toronto songwriter Scott Zhang picked up best R&B song as part of the team behind SZA's hit "Saturn."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press