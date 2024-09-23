The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot is now the toastiest Halloween costume for 2024

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: The Pop-Tart mascot looks on following the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium between the Kansas State Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack on December 28, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776074534 ORIG FILE ID: 1891471667

If you are looking for the perfect Halloween costume, look no further.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl introduced the world to the Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Mascot last December, and now you can dress up like that very Pop-Tart mascot with your very own version of the costume.

Spirit Halloween will reportedly sell the costume to anyone who wishes to pay homage to the beloved bowl game mascot for Spooky Season this year.

While we'll actually see the return of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot later this year, Halloween is the perfect time of year for you to dress up like this college football pastry icon.

Dreams really do come true 🤝 Transform into your favorite mascot this Halloween with the Frosted Strawberry costume. Available now @SpiritHalloween 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Al0Ra9XhlO — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) September 23, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot is now the toastiest Halloween costume for 2024