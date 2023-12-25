Pope decries civilian deaths in Gaza in Chrismas message

STORY: In his Christmas day "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) address, Francis also called the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists "abominable", again appealled for the release of remaining hostages and said the world had no choice but to resolve "the Palestinian question" through dialogue.

"May it (peace) come in Israel and Palestine, where war is devastating the lives of those peoples. I embrace them all, particularly the Christian communities of Gaza and the entire Holy Land," Francis said.