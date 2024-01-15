Pope defends decision to approve same-sex blessings

STORY: In a television interview, Francis made his first public comments since the Dec. 18 sparked widespread debate in the Church, with bishops in some countries, particularly in Africa, refusing to let their priests implement it.

"The danger is that if I don't like something and I put it (the opposition) in my heart, I become a resistance and jump to ugly conclusions," he said during a link from his Vatican residence with the "Che Tempo Che Fa" program on Italy's Channel 9.

Since the original declaration, the Vatican has been at pains to stress that the blessings did not amount to an approval of gay sex and should not be seen as anything remotely equivalent to the sacrament of marriage for heterosexual couples.

The Church teaches that gay sex is sinful and disordered and people with same-sex attractions should try to be chaste.

Since his election in 2013, Francis has tried to make the more than 1.35-billion-member Church more welcoming to LGBT people, without changing moral doctrine.

In the interview, Francis said that those who do not like decisions such as the one on same-sex blessings should make their doubts known and engage in "fraternal discussions".