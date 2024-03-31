Pope Francis attends Easter Vigil after cancelling appearance at procession

Pope Francis presides over the Easter Vigil celebration in St Peter's Basilica - ALESSANDRA TARANTINO/AP

Pope Francis took the Easter Vigil service at the Vatican on Saturday, a day after the last-minute cancellation of his presence at a major Good Friday procession revived questions about his health.

The 87-year-old pontiff arrived to preside over the Easter Vigil at St Peter’s Basilica in front of thousands of pilgrims from around the world shortly before 6.30pm.

A day after having cancelled his appearance at the Stations of the Cross ceremony Pope Francis, clad in white, arrived in a wheelchair shortly before the two-hour service.

The Vatican had confirmed he would attend earlier in the day.

The Pope arrived in a wheelchair for the two-hour service - Yara Nardi/Reuters

The Pope on Saturday presided in front of about 6,000 people from around the world, giving a 10-minute homily in Italian, speaking without any undue difficulty and condemning “the walls of selfishness and indifference” in the world.

At the end of the two-and-a-half-hour service he showed little sign of fatigue, taking time to greet and bless some of the worshippers.was to deliver the homily and then baptise eight adults.

On Easter Sunday, the pontiff will hold a mass and his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing that is transmitted around the globe.

In a brief statement on Friday, the Vatican had said that “to preserve his health ahead of tomorrow’s vigil and the Easter Sunday mass, Pope Francis will this evening follow the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum from the Santa Marta residence [where he lives]”.

The sudden decision – the Pope’s wheelchair was already in place for the procession – and the lack of detail in the statement has added to doubts about his health, and questions as to how long he can continue to lead the Church and its 1.3 billion followers.

“The Via Crucis of a fragile Pope” was the Saturday headline in La Stampa, while Il Messaggero spoke of a “renunciation of Francis”.

Attendants with the Pope as he prepares for his duties - TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

A Vatican source on Friday said there was “no particular concern” about his health, and that the decision to pull out had been “simply a measure of caution”.

The Argentinian Jesuit also cancelled his participation in the “Via Crucis” in 2023, but that followed a three-day stay in hospital for bronchitis and was announced well ahead of time.

Weeks later, he underwent a hernia operation.

Up until Friday, the Pope had attended his various Holy Week engagements, but he has recently appeared tired and has sometimes delegated speaking roles to colleagues.

The basilica was plunged into ritual darkness for a time - GIUSEPPE LAMI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In December, he cancelled a much-anticipated attendance at the Cop28 summit in Dubai.

The Pope has previously left the door open to stepping down if he can no longer do the job.

That would follow the example of his immediate predecessor, Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pope since the Middle Ages to voluntarily step aside.

But in a memoir published this month, the Pope wrote that he did “not have any cause serious enough to make me think of resigning”.

Resignation is a “distant possibility” that would be justified only in the event of “a serious physical impediment”, he wrote.