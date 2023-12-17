Pope Francis celebrates his 87th birthday

CBC

A Calgary bar owner is facing new sexual assault charges after six more women came forward to police following news of his first arrest in October.Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, now faces a total of seven sexual assault charges, all involving women who were his coworkers, employees or acquaintances.The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2019, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Cichacki is an owner of Watchman's Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. He is also involved in other bar