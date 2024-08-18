Pope Francis encourages global "abstention" from violence in conflict zones
Speaking at the end of his weekly angelus prayer from a window above St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff specifically mentioned the Middle East, Ukraine and Myanmar.
Speaking at the end of his weekly angelus prayer from a window above St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff specifically mentioned the Middle East, Ukraine and Myanmar.
JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
"There is your life before the death of your beloved spouse and your life after. The pain never fully goes away."
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha
Joey Potter, is that you?
People were stunned at the Republican's response after she was called out for saying Vice President Kamala Harris' name incorrectly.
The last words of Friends star Matthew Perry have been revealed in fresh documents, released after five people were charged earlier this week in relation to his death. Perry died on October 28 last year, and his final remarks to his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa were included in court documents released this week. The Daily Mail …
A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president. Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.Read more at The Da
Letters to the editor on Trump, Biden’s economy, ultraconservative candidates, Tiffany Smiley and teaching creationism in schools. | Opinion
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
Dogs of War To address its manpower shortage, Ukraine is planning to let lose swarms of robot dogs against the invading Russian military, Agence France-Presse reports. The robot dogs will be used in the fields of battle to detect mines, go on reconnaissance missions to enemy trench lines, and to carry weapons, ammunition and medicine […]
A traveler whose seat was being kicked by a child for the duration of a long flight consulted Reddit for advice
Just not seeing the point here.
PARIS (AP) — Alain Delon, the internationally acclaimed French actor who embodied both the bad guy and the policeman and made hearts throb around the world, died at age 88, French media reported.
The former San Francisco mayor told the Republican presidential nominee to keep his name out of his mouth.
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, disrupting supply lines as it pressed a stunning cross-border incursion that began Aug. 6, officials said Sunday.
"There is no one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. I know many married people who are miserable, having affairs, or using their partner just for money, but we're told somehow these awful people are better just because they're married."
William’s cold shoulder turns to iceThe relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry is now so bad that William may not invite his brother to his coronation, according to a bombshell report published this weekend.In a revealing Sunday Times article to mark Harry’s 40th birthday in September, royal editor Roya Nikkhah also reports that King Charles is said to have not given up on his relationship with Prince Harry, but finds it “frustrating” that Harry continues to fight the king’s govern