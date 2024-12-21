Pope Francis to lead Sunday prayers from residence due to heavy cold

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who has been suffering from a heavy cold, will lead the regular Sunday Angelus prayers from his residence as a precaution, the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision was taken in view of cold weather in Rome and the pope's commitments in the days leading up to Christmas, it added.

Pope Francis turned 88 on Tuesday and has suffered bouts of ill health in recent years.

He complained of the effect of the cold during an audience on Friday, but earlier on Saturday he was well enough to deliver his annual Christmas address to cardinals.

The pope will deliver the Angelus on Sunday from the chapel of the Vatican's Santa Marta quarters where he lives, rather than addressing pilgrims from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

