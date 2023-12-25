Pope Francis says Prince of Peace once more rejected by the futile logic of war
Pope Francis reiterated his call for peace while leading the traditional Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Peter's Basilica, attended by approximately 6,500 people on Sunday.
The former president hurled some unholy accusations at the Catholic incumbent in a Truth Social video.
Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets on “Super Saturday” en masse, protesting on the day before Christmas Eve, which is often a time shoppers try to pick up last-minute gifts before the holidays. The “Shut it Down for Palestine” movement, made up of pro-Palestinian groups, had plans to “organize actions to boycott, disrupt, and rally…
The Israeli PM says his troops will keep fighting - after one of their deadliest days of the conflict.
Reports indicating Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s interest in ending the war are in fact a ploy to impede and disrupt further military aid to Ukraine from Western allies, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Dec. 23.
This is not a trial about "exaggerations." To revamp that Bill Clinton campaign slogan, it's the chicanery, stupid.
Five Israeli hostages killed in Hamas captivity were recovered from an underground tunnel network in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday, showing footage of a white-tiled bathroom and work room linked by dark concrete-lined passages. The publication left open the question of how they had died, with chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari saying post-mortems were pending. The three soldiers and two civilians were among 240 people dragged back to the Gaza Strip by Hamas gunmen during the cross-border rampage of Oct. 7 that sparked the war.
The South Carolina senator hit midtown Manhattan to wage his bizarre battle on behalf of the fast food chain.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades. Liudmyla Pass, 68, had been in Newfoundland less than a month when she climbed the stairs to the long-silent clock tower in the coastal town of Carbonear on Tuesday, armed with her tools and five decades of expertise. About four hours later, she had the clock's gears clicking
Iran threatened Saturday that the Mediterranean Sea could be “closed” if the U.S. and Israel continued “crimes” in Gaza, state media reported, according to Reuters. The Iranian government has showed support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel, while the U.S. has strongly backed Israel — despite growing criticism of the Israeli…
The US Supreme Court could right the wrongs of GOP senators who failed to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Former President Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, released a new television ad Sunday afternoon that is set to air in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. In the one-minute ad spot, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described Trump’s surprise Christmas visit in 2018 to Iraq. The ad emphasized…
The arrests come as Israel hints at expanding its campaign, forcing more civilians out of their homes.
The monarch's Christmas Day address will feature a living tree with natural and sustainable decorations
Wilma Mobley, 84, was found strangled and attacked with an "axe type instrument" in August of 1995, and her case remained unsolved for 28 years.
The senator says "If you watch CNN, MSNBC, there is no border crisis, doesn't exist, because they don't cover on those facts" The post Ted Cruz Makes Fox Host Defend MSNBC After Saying ‘They Don’t Cover News’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Former President Donald Trump’s commanding lead in the polls has spurred debate about possible running mates. Here are some potential candidates.
Director Chris Columbus said Donald Trump agreed to let them shoot in his hotel's lobby only if he was in the movie.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) made another case for his White House bid Friday, arguing there is not “one shred of evidence” that President Biden can win against former President Trump in the 2024 election. Phillips, in an interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, said people aren’t taking his candidacy seriously because he isn’t…
US Marine vet Ethan Hertweck died helping a comrade after taking out 12 Russians in his final stand fighting in Avdiivka, his family said.
When Xi Jinping visited Riyadh, Saudi officials rolled out not a red but a purple carpet.