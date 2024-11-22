Poppy Ajudha: Poppy review – frank lyrics elevate soulful, funky love songs

When south London singer-songwriter Poppy Ajudha ended a two-year hiatus with the release of single My Future, a stunning and resolute self-love anthem about the greatness of ambition, she was evidently shifting her jazzy pop-soul formulation in a new direction. Debut LP The Power in Us had mused on bold political themes from abortion rights to borders, but second album Poppy charts Ajudha’s emotional development, with vulnerability and precise lyricism. Take Somebody to Love – with divinely escalating vocals and choir-like layering, Ajudha openly longs for love and firmly upbraids someone for “never showing up”.

The album thrives on its mix of tempos and moods, from silky, willowy R&B vocals on Temptation and Ego Boost, to upbeat, sun-dappled hopefulness on Lean on Me. You’re invited into Ajudha’s internal monologues, the young girl from an “old town” who dreams of stardom and escape in Girl Next Door, and the conflicted but defiant feelings of moving on fresh from a Bestie Breakup. The stylistic variety overall – slow, fast, soulful, funky – tracks with her search for love and meaning.

Her cheeky and playful lyrics are a real treat: Candy finds good mileage in confectionery metaphors – “It’s not my fault you’re sweet on me, it’s getting sticky” – and it’s a fizzing sherbet dip of a song. But closing ballad Crossroads evokes the complications of love in more sombre tones, over strings and piano. Ajudha’s dulcet voice is alluring, but it’s her frank lyricism that pulls us in so closely.