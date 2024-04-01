Popular clothing brand Free People is opening its first Sacramento-area store. See where

Popular clothing brand Free People is opening its first store in the Sacramento area.

Philadelphia-based Free People is joining a long list of retailers at Roseville’s Westfield Galleria, according to the mall’s website.

It’s unclear when the store will open at at 1151 Galleria Blvd., but the shopping center’s online directory shows that the business will operate on the first floor near two new stores.

As of Monday afternoon, mall representatives were not available for comment.

Advertised as a contemporary fashion brand for women, Free People is designed for the smart, creative, comfortable and confident consumer, according to the clothing retailer.

The typical Free People customer is “a girl who likes to keep busy and push life to its limits, with traveling and hanging out and everything in between,” the retailer said.

Westfield Galleria is gearing up to add several tenants offering everything from Swiss chocolate to diamonds.

Two of the incoming stores, Rothy’s and Amour Vert, will be adjacent to Free People.

What is Free People? Where are store locations?

Founded in the 1970s, Free People describes itself as a “specialty lifestyle brand” that specializes in “bohemian fashion and one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, shoes and beauty (products).”

The retail chain sells products ranging from dresses, rompers and handbags to fragrances, candles and moisturizers.

Free People has more than 201 stores worldwide.

It currently has 36 stores in California, including locations in Napa, Walnut Creek, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.

