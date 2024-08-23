A popular discount retailer is coming Lexington County near Lake Murray. Here’s where

Need a gallon of milk, a tube of toothpaste or a toy for a last-minute birthday gift? There will soon be a place to pick up those types of items, and many more, near Lake Murray in Lexington County.

Dollar General, which has thousands of stores across the U.S. and many in South Carolina, is building a new store at 3967 Highway 378 in Leesville. Construction was ongoing when a reporter rode by on Thursday afternoon, and there is a “coming soon” banner announcing a Dollar General at the site. Job postings for the coming store are appearing on hiring site Indeed.

An opening date for the location has not been publicly announced.

Dollar General has more than 18,000 stores nationwide, and has continued to grow its footprint in South Carolina. There are 25 Dollar Generals in the Lexington area west of Columbia, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

The coming Dollar General at 3967 Highway 378 will be south of the western end of Lake Murray. It’s just west of Old Lexington Road, and about a half-mile east of Union Lutheran Church.