A popular Korean restaurant in Columbia’s Vista will close for renovations. Here’s when

A popular Columbia spot for Korean food and other Asian flavors will soon close temporarily for renovations, and will look to debut a new menu.

929 Kitchen and Bar opened its doors in 2018 at 929 Gervais St. in the Vista and quickly became a favorite for modern Korean cuisine, cocktails and more. Now, as detailed in a Dec. 23 Facebook post, it plans to close for about a month for some upgrades.

“It’s time for a change, time for something new,” 929 Kitchen posted. “We will be under renovations from January 2nd till mid-February. Our new goal is to open before Valentine’s Day with a different atmosphere & a new menu! In the meantime, MOA is down the street & will be serving some 929 specialties! We appreciate all the support. We can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next!”

MOA Korean BBQ is located at 1333 Main St. and, like 929 Kitchen, is owned by restaurateur Sean Kim.

Up until this point, the menu at 929 Kitchen has included everything from beef bulgogi bibimbap to wok fried yaki udon to japchae noodle dishes to kimchi bulgogi nachos and beyond.