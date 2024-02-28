Popular oyster bar reopens after fire in Annapolis
Aww shucks, a popular oyster bar in Annapolis reopened its doors after a fire shut it down almost two years ago. "They're ready to go which means I can come in and get some oysters and drinks and I’m pretty happy about that,” said Winship Wheatley who is a customer at Sailor Oyster Bar. When Scott Herbst said he would reopen Sailor Oyster Bar, he meant it. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/popular-oyster-bar-reopens-after-fire-in-annapolis