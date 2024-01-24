This popular retailer may be going away, but there’s going to be one final sale

Though the popular Economy Corner resale shop has closed permanently following structural issues in the basement, there is going to be a final sale.

Grace Presbyterian Church will hold the sale next week at the church, which is at 5002 E. Douglas.

First Presbyterian Church opened the store in 1960 following a sale the Presbyterian Women held to raise money. The group used items that didn’t sell to start the store at the northwest corner of Central and Broadway.

Grace Presbyterian joined the ministry to help the homeless in 1963.

The final sale will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2.

Many items will be for sale — at least 17 vans full.

Everything, including glassware, kitchen items, toys and clothing, will be at sale prices.

Previously, First Presbyterian explained that the cost to fix the structural issues at the building was prohibitive; insurance wasn’t feasible for the current state of the building; and a vacant building was risky to others on the property.

In addition to ending the ministry, the church plans to demolish the building.

As one person put it, “It’s kind of sad experience all the way around.”