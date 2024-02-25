Porsche Middleton has a ‘balanced, strategic vision’ for Assembly District 7 | Opinion

Middleton’s comprehensive vision

“Sacramento Bee endorses a rising star for the state Assembly,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 12)

Homelessness is a heartbreaking issue that affects so many in Assembly District 7. I have met Porsche Middleton and heard her speak passionately about her real-life experiences and comprehensive vision to address this crisis. We need a leader like Middleton who sees homelessness as a multi-faceted issue and plans to address it through community engagement and real actions.

Middleton’s involvement in local housing initiatives and true empathy for those who struggle in our community are two of the reasons why I support her.

Teresa Garcia

Folsom

Progressive fiscal management

The Sacramento Bee nails it in endorsing Porsche Middleton for Assembly District 7. Her candidacy offers a refreshing take on fiscal responsibility, paired with a commitment to innovation that AD 7 desperately needs. Unlike Josh Hoover, whose focus on budget critique overlooks the potential for growth through investment, and YK Chalamcherla, whose general fiscal accountability measures fall short of innovative solutions, Middleton presents a balanced, strategic vision.

Her advocacy for protecting essential services, along with her push for strategic investments to drive economic growth, showcases a comprehensive understanding of how fiscal policy can be leveraged for community benefit. This balance of responsibility and innovation is why Middleton stands out as the candidate of choice for thoughtful, progressive fiscal management.

Cheryl Davis

Folsom

Public safety laws

“Sacramento city council race becomes a political bellwether,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 10)

The old Sacramento Bee warehouse in my neighborhood turned into a massive encampment last year. We experienced physical assault, death threats, needles, loose dogs charging at us and use of hard drugs in our yard.

A dispatcher told me to contact my city council member, Katie Valenzuela, who said that was a “wildly inappropriate” recommendation and cited the Department of Community Response. I’ve filed multiple 311 tickets, but DCR never stopped the drug use. I finally talked to police leadership who helped clear the drugs. I’m grateful for their help.

My block has a recovery home with some of the nicest people you’d ever meet. After months of asking, I can’t help but think the encampment was cleared after I saw the coroner’s van show up.

Wanting public safety laws enforced shouldn’t be controversial. And, for what it’s worth, that area is now lined with campaign signs for Phil Pluckebaum.

Kevin Flanagan

Sacramento

Lifeblood of service

“Return to office: State workers say looming mandate would cost more than money,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 12)

Out of tens of thousands of state workers affected, it’s no surprise that the 500 responses to The Bee’s return-to-office survey found employees “aren’t sold” on the benefits. Some, only having to return for two days a week, said that mandate “would make them unhappy.” One responder noted she’s a “much happier employee” when she doesn’t have to, you know, actually show up for work.

Some are worried about maintaining a diverse workforce, along with recruiting issues. Respondents raised concerns about gas costs (why aren’t workers taking the bus?), along with dozens of other real-world considerations. One concluded: “There are no positives.”

Virtual platforms like Zoom don’t lend themselves to team building, collaboration or even effective communication. Some employee classifications and tasks can be addressed through virtual meetings, but the lifeblood of service to the taxpayers is best served by employees grouped and focused on shared objectives.

Bill Motmans

Sacramento

Class warfare

“California lawmaker bill to address retail theft, Prop. 47,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 15)

I’ve told those circulating petitions on increasing penalties on retail theft that I won’t sign them because I object to anything that will only add and increase legal penalties upon the poorest people struggling to survive rather than penalize criminal retail theft chains.

Should an unhoused person who steals a blanket or food from a store face years in prison as if they committed a violent crime? It appears the wealthy few are seeking to impose harsh punishments on struggling Americans during our tough economic times. We are still living in a state of class warfare.

Michelle Kunert

Sacramento

Looking the other way

“Donald Trump stands by remarks about not defending NATO members after backlash,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 15)

MAGA’s candidate for president is good buddies with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who exiles, disqualifies or kills political opponents like Alexei Navalny. The Republican Party sure has fallen from its stridently anti-communist days, hasn’t it?

Authoritarian rulers don’t care whether their fellow national rulers are liberal or conservative or religious or agnostic. The bond that holds them together is that they all wield absolute power in their respective political realms. No one else knows how much fun that is for the person in charge except others in the same boat.

Authoritarians comprise a very special fraternity today, just like the kings and queens of Europe during the Middle Ages. Those folks intermarried with each others’ families and supported one another no matter how tyrannically some ruled their countries.

Kimball Shinkosey

Woods Cross, Utah