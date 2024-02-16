Port Dover man captures beauty of rural areas — from above

After taking a government exam to become a certified drone pilot, Scott Jones quickly discovered the unique perspective it afforded him of farmlands, architecture, and one of his favourite subjects — old, abandoned barns.

Jones picked up a camera to distract himself through the dissolution of his marriage. But the diversion quickly developed into a favourite pastime.

A steelworker by trade, his favourite time to shoot is coming off the night shift, just as day breaks.

“I will literally just jump in my car and drive the side roads out in the country and look for anything that really catches my eye,” he told The Spectator.

Many times, that means heading west toward Brant County.

“Mount Pleasant is a place on the outskirts where I love to take shots, and also up by Powerline Road,” he told The Spectator.

New photographers are often tempted to take a drone as high as possible, he said, “but really, the best photos you can get with aerial photography are the ones that are closer to ground level, but higher than you'd normally get with being on the ground,” he added.

A selection of his work is currently on display at the Port Dover Harbour Museum, with Shutterbugs, the photography group he joined seven months ago, and he hopes it’s just the beginning.

“Eventually, I would love to be able to have my work on display in lots of places, if I could,” he said.

In the meantime, he shares favourite shots through his Instagram page and on local Facebook groups, where he's started to get a following — and special requests.

“I've had quite a few people private message me on Facebook asking if I would like to take pictures of their farmland,” he said, to display next to the overhead shots taken by planes more than half a century ago.

Others have suggested specific areas for him to shoot on future outings.

While Jones is continuing to explore the medium, he said he would encourage others to try it out too.

“Just get out there and do it and change your angles and change your perspective on things.”

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator