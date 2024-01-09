Port Moody plans land swap with developer aiming to complete decade-old subdivision project

The City of Port Moody intends to swap some land with a developer hoping to complete a decade-old subdivision project.

Port Moody would be surrendering a small developable parcel above Ioco Road for a much larger adjacent plot of environmentally sensitive, but undevelopable, parkland.

A notice was published by the city on Jan. 2, stating the city intends to surrender 0.16 acres of public road at 622 Foresthill Pl. to North Arc Properties Ltd.

The developer has a subdivision plan to build seven single-family homes in the area. In return for the developable land, North Arc Properties would hand over 4.02 acres of undevelopable adjacent parkland.

Both properties have been appraised for approximately $700,000.

Wesley Woo, assistant manager of development planning, said progress on the subdivision project has been hampered by challenges related to a number of creeks and watercourses which cut through the area.

“The subdivision has . . . changed owners a bunch of times,” Woo said. “Both North Arc and the city are trying to get it over the finish line.”

The first public hearing on the subdivision project dates back to 2014, when a previous developer proposed reducing the stream setback from Bentley and Wilkes Creek by half.

Other technical problems raised over the years include the steepness of the site, and the narrowness of the residential lots, both of which did not meet city requirements.

A second developer bought the property in 2015, and proposed the land swap leading to another public hearing in 2016.

They eventually requested an extension from Port Moody council in 2021 due to ongoing engineering and environmental issues.

Woo said North Arc took over the project several years ago, and has since been working with a number of other governmental bodies.

He said residents shouldn’t expect any kind of public park to be developed, noting the city only wants to acquire the land to protect it for environmental reasons.

“There’s no way you can develop that area,” Woo said.

Residents can reach out to the city’s planning department at planning@portmoody.ca or 604.469.4540 with questions related to the subdivision.

Patrick Penner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tri-Cities Dispatch