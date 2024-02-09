New Port Richey city leaders up for the challenge of managing growth

The expansion and completion of Sims Park, the revitalization of the Hacienda Hotel: downtown New Port Richey is definitely changing. The goal of local leaders is to make this area a destination. "New Port Richey has been on an exciting trajectory. Over the last three years, we have experienced a lot of interest in the city that will result in some future growth, but a lot of new direction that we haven't seen in the past with new retail establishments, new restaurants and new styles of housing," said Debbie Manns, New Port Richey City Manager.