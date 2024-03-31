Port St. Lucie 8th grade teacher killed in front of her children in West Palm Beach murder-suicide
Cruise ship crashes into a concrete wall on the River Danube in Austria, injuring at least 17 passengers.
Crews are working to remove the first portion of Baltimore bridge wreckage – the starting point in a complicated, extensive cleanup process that could help open up a temporary channel to get more vessels into the water around the collapse site, officials said.
Rebel Wilson is calling Sacha Baron Cohen’s decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene “an a–hole move,” after never-before-seen video from the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” was published Friday by the Daily Mail. “Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me,” the ...
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
An arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE shows that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office took the 33-year-old into custody and booked him into a Florida jail
KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP officers in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after two bodies were found inside a local business following gunshots and a fire. A statement from the Mounties says they were called to the Adams Road area Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire and a subsequent blaze at the building. They say officers found two bodies once they got inside, but offered no other details. The statement says police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
The four men accused of a deadly terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City concert hall last week were quickly identified by Russian authorities as being from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia.
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police in a town east of Toronto say a sixth suspect has been arrested and charged after a man and his pregnant wife were allegedly murdered inside a home. In February last year, Durham Regional Police Service allege three masked men entered a Bowmanville, Ont., home and fatally shot Aram Kamel, who was 28, and his 26-year-old wife, Rafad Alzubaidy, at close range multiple times. Investigators say they believe the couple was targeted, and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at
TABER, Alta. — A man who became stuck in a muddy ditch in southern Alberta for two days was rescued after police say his injured dog stayed close by during the ordeal, keeping his master warm and at one point even fighting off coyotes. The Taber Police Service issued a social media post saying they received a complaint about a dog, possibly injured, that was at large north of the community's sugar factory on Thursday morning. Police say they went to check it out and couldn't find the dog, but go
Forfeiting the merchandise is the price of losing, she said.
A 17-year-old Texas teenager faces six counts of manslaughter, intoxication assault and more after crashing into a family in a minivan
VILLAJOYOSA, Spain — The men who killed Maksim Kuzminov wanted to send a message. This was obvious to investigators in Spain even before they discovered who he was. Not only did the killers shoot him six times in a parking garage in southern Spain; they ran over his body with their car. They also left an important clue to their identity, according to investigators: shell casings from 9 mm Makarov rounds, a standard ammunition of the former Communist bloc. “It was a clear message,” said a senior
French investigators have found and identified the "bones" of a toddler whose disappearance last summer in a tiny village in the French Alps shocked the nation, a prosecutor said Sunday. The discovery is the first major breakthrough in the case of two-and-a-half-year-old Emile, who vanished on July 8 last year while staying with his grandparents.Two neighbours last saw him in the late afternoon walking alone on a street in Le Vernet, at an altitude of 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) in the French Alps
A 20-year-old man described by authorities as an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" and multiple escapee has been arrested in Mexico after a manhunt, California officials say.
At least seven children between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis, where a large group was gathered, police said.
The Missouri politician who trades his expensive suits for a “normal person” outfit when he has a clear track record of opposing workers’ rights. | Opinion
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men in Haiti were hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammunition or guns for gangs that have terrorized the country, police said Saturday. Police confirmed the crowd snatched the men from police custody after they were found with about $20,000 and the equivalent of about $43,000 in Haitian cash in their car, along with two pistols and a box of ammunition. Carrying that amount of cash was considered suspicious, and residents assumed it was a weapons purchase for the gangs.
The Israel Defense Forces have admitted killing two Palestinian men and burying their bodies with a bulldozer after Al Jazeera published a video purportedly showing the incident. In a statement to CNN, the IDF said the Israelis killed the men after they approached the IDF’s operational area in central Gaza “in a suspicious manner” and didn’t respond to a warning shot.
The mother of a 4-year-old Washington state boy has been arrested and charged with murder after the missing boy's body was found along a highway this week.
Jimmy Chérizier - known as Barbecue - sets his price for ordering his armed group to lay down weapons.