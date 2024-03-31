Port St. Lucie 8th grade teacher killed in front of her children in West Palm Beach murder-suicide

The Canadian Press

KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP officers in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after two bodies were found inside a local business following gunshots and a fire. A statement from the Mounties says they were called to the Adams Road area Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire and a subsequent blaze at the building. They say officers found two bodies once they got inside, but offered no other details. The statement says police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.