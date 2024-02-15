Port St. Lucie Police Department start next phase of program to improve safety for bikers, pedestrians
Port St. Lucie Police Department start next phase of program to improve safety for bikers, pedestrians
Port St. Lucie Police Department start next phase of program to improve safety for bikers, pedestrians
Here's what we know about the image's origin story — that is, if it depicts a real moment or was digitally fabricated.
"You’re carrying this around your neck."
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers repeatedly tried to move back the trial in his Manhattan criminal hush-money trial.
The Russian leader wasn't exactly impressed by the former Fox News host.
He made the comments as a New York judge gave the go-ahead for his hush-money trial to begin next month.
The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton, showed off her athletic frame as she holidayed at Eden Rock in St Barthes with her husband and three children - see photos
OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products. In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the companies and their industry association allege the government made "negligent misrepresentations" that prompted them to invest in personal protection equipment innovations, manufacturing and production. The co
The 28-year-old shared a photo of herself getting an IV drip ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
"This is what people do, they break up when things get hard."
She brought Ben Affleck along as her date to celebrate.
Psychologist and author Mary L. Trump — an outspoken critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump — took to social media Tuesday night to rebuke what “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart had to say about this year’s presidential race. Stewart made his return to the program Monday, hosting for the first time since 2015, and took the opportunity to express what he thought was a fair comparison ...
“In the time that my family needed help from my fellow first responders...it ended up killing my father,” said the Colorado man’s daughter.
The person who lost their life in Wednesday's mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has been identified by colleagues and family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 44-year-old radio DJ and mother of two. Another 21 people were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted outside Union Station as fans were leaving a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, according to the Kansas City. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, with the motive unclear.
Trey Filter was captured on video tackling a suspected gunman as the man ran through crowds after Wednesday's parade in Missouri
Former President Barack Obama gave his two cents about former President Donald Trump's threat to not help European allies.
The actress portrays Joanne Carson in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' and tells PEOPLE "she and Truman were kind of outcasts together"
“After every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” he gushed about his wife before asking for $47.
"We were embarrassed," the father of four said with a laugh, recalling the awkward moment in public
Russia and China on Wednesday accused the United States and Britain of illegally attacking military sites used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to launch missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood and UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward countered that the Houthi attacks are illegal, and their “proportionate and legal action” against the Yemen rebels are being taken in self-defense.