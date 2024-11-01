Port St. Lucie police discuss safety tips for neighbors following murder suspect's arrest
RCMP in B.C. say they have taken down "the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada."The police force says federal investigators focused on combating illicit drug production in Canada busted the lab, which is believed to be run by a "transnational organized crime group... involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."According to police, the amount of fentanyl and other materials seized would have amounted to more
Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were found dead on April 14 after being reported missing the month prior
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — It was after midnight when she crept down the narrow, dimly lit stairs carrying a bag of dirty laundry. She crossed under a patchwork of pipes and ducts to the far back corner of the basement, as she had done many times before. That, she said, is where correctional officer James Widen was waiting for her.
Attorneys for Le’Keian Woods have filed a federal lawsuit against Jacksonville sheriff's officers, accusing them of excessive use of force.
United Airlines crew and passengers had to stop what court documents describe as an unprovoked beating of a man on a flight on Monday.
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police have identified human remains in a decades-old cold case as those of a man who they say escaped from prison a month before he was found dead in Markham, Ont.
Denali Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years in prison after being convicted of killing Cynthia Hoffman
Candace Craig, 46, is is accused by prosecutors of murdering her mother, 71-year-old Margaret Craig
TORONTO — Dozens of people have been arrested and more arrests are expected in an ongoing investigation into auto theft and fraudulent vehicle identification numbers in Toronto, police said Friday.
Ottawa police are investigating an arson at a Nepean bungalow for connections to a notorious international crime family, CBC News has learned.The arson at 95 Rossland Ave. happened around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 8. Firefighters arrived to find two people on the front lawn who had escaped the blaze. Paramedics treated one man and one woman for burns and smoke inhalation. A few doors down Rossland Avenue is another home once owned by alleged cocaine trafficker Hisham "Terry" Alkhalil, one of five gangst
A harrowing home invasion has stripped a Markham family of any sense of safety in their neighbourhood. Global's Noor Ra'fat hears from the homeowner on how five masked individuals, some believed to be teens, forced him to hand over two luxury vehicles.
An Edmonton police constable has admitted to using his position of power to prey on women he met on duty for his "own sexual gratification."Edmonton Police Service Const. Hunter Robinz pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust in Court of King's Bench on Oct 21. He is awaiting sentencing and is due back in court on Friday. Robinz admitted to multiple breaches of trust through his on-duty contact with eight women, spanning from March 2017 to June 2019.Court heard that he exhibited a pattern
The day before Ripudaman Singh Malik was murdered in July 2022, a pair of hired hit men showed up at his B.C. business, "scoping out the scene" for several minutes before driving away.
A Nevada jury decided Thursday that a man should serve life in state prison with no chance of parole for breaking into a room at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino and killing two Vietnamese tour leaders in 2018. Julius Damiano Deangilo Trotter, 37, was spared a death sentence by the same state court jury that found him guilty on Tuesday of murder, burglary and robbery in the stabbings of Sang Boi Nghia and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen at the Circus Circus hotel. Defense attorney Lisa Rasmussen said afterward that Trotter and his legal team appreciated the jury decision, but that Trotter will appeal his conviction and sentence “as a normal part of the criminal justice system.”
Logan MacPhail, then aged 16, stalked Holly Newton for an hour through Hexham, Northumberland, before knifing her 36 times in an alleyway.
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators seized drugs, homemade weapons and electronic devices this week during an “interagency operation” aimed at cleaning up the troubled New York City federal jail in where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held, the Bureau of Prisons said Friday.