Port St. Lucie school teacher among 3 killed in crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Port St. Lucie couple killed this past weekend in a head-on crash in Polk County.
Lisa Niemi Swayze also spoke out about the hate she got after she remarried following her husband's death
Graham shared a carousel of photos from her sun-drenched trip to Mexico
During the August 2017 total solar eclipse, the then-president went viral when he ignored all eclipse safety recommendations by gazing directly at the sun with his naked eyes
Kourtney is on vacation with Kim and Khloé in Turks and Caicos
HALIFAX — A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source. Last week, the town of Wolfville — home to Acadia University — received a draft study that draws some lessons from the inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives. The inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC), found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded to the killings
Jodie Foster opened up to Esquire magazine as part of its Robert Downey Jr. cover story about what it was like directing him in the 1995 Thanksgiving comedy “Home for the Holidays.” The film marked Foster’s second outing as a feature film director after 1991’s “Little Man Tate.” Production kicked off in early 1995, which …
Matthew Marsiglia has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Devin Repath
The 61-year-old actor knows exactly what she’s doing.
The father of a boy killed in a dog attack in Edmonton says a flurry of negative public attention has impacted his ability to grieve the loss.Wesley Grist said his son, Kache Grist, was a loving empath who could walk into a room and give a comforting hug to anyone who needed it."He just had the biggest heart and didn't hold on to anger. "He's perfect. He's beautiful. He's the greatest thing. He's my best friend. I love my son," Grist said during a press conference held at a southside restaurant.
The longtime CNN anchor, now with his own program 'The Don Lemon Show,' tied the knot with Malone on April 6 in front of 140 guests in New York City
The legendary actor reflected on his life and career while celebrating his 70th birthday on social media.
"This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks."
Sixteen years after neighbours began complaining, Whitehorse bylaw has laid charges against the owner of a derelict property.The site on Lodgepole Lane remains piled with garbage, oil drums, disused vehicles and a collapsed building, after numerous fines and a clean-up order.Neighbours say black sludge and oil slick oozes from the yard in the summer, and it smells like fumes. "Every day I come home and that's the first thing I'm greeted with," nearby resident Kimpton Gagnon said. "This completel
"I can't stand how Gen Z likes to call anyone older than them this..."
Kerry Katona "went into psychosis" after she began "self-medicating" when her marriage to Brian McFadden ended.
The Princess of Wales is a hands-on mother to her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Discover one of her key golden rules when it comes to parenting...
The woman secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped, jurors heard.
Hilton and Reum are also parents to daughter London Marilyn
David Hasselhoff shares daughters Taylor and Hayley with ex-wife Pamela Bach
The 39-year-old shared new side-by-side photos of her her body reminding followers that "confidence is a resistance" to societal pressures.