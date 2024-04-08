Advertisement
SOLAR ECLIPSE LIVE:

Total eclipse: Watch the moon slowly overlap the sun across Canada

Vote: Are you watching the solar eclipse? Check out the world record, timings, forecast and photos

Port St. Lucie school teacher among 3 killed in crash

WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Port St. Lucie couple killed this past weekend in a head-on crash in Polk County.