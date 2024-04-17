Port staff help rescue deer from river

The deer was said to be "distressed" after getting trapped in the river at the port [Fenland District Council]

Staff working at a port helped firefighters rescue a deer after it became trapped in the water.

The deer was seen struggling in the River Nene at Nene Quay, Wisbech, at about 10:15 BST on Monday.

Members of Fenland District Council's marine services team at Wisbech Port and Yacht Harbour helped Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews get the "distressed" animal out of the water using specialist equipment provided by the firefighters.

The deer was unharmed and released in a safe area away from the water.

The deer was later released unharmed in a safe area, the council said [Fenland District Council]

