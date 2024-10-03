Port strike leads to panic shopping at some Florida stores
The strike that is disrupting operations at ports along the East and Gulf coasts could lead to shortages of some products that are shipped from overseas.
Wayne Fernandes is frustrated he's hit a "roadblock" with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in trying to get approval to clean up land along a section of Highway 401 near Guelph.While vacationing in Australia in the spring of 2023, Fernandes said, he noticed how pristine and litter free it was. He said he got "depressed" after returning to Canada and seeing the build-up of litter along the 401 while driving home to Guelph from the Toronto area's Pearson International Airport. Fernande
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
Trees store carbon during their lives, but when they die, that carbon is released—but what if it wasn’t?
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
Mountains of plastic waste from the fishing industry have covered the coast along the Valdes Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia, threatening the lives of sea lions, fish, penguins and whales and also endangering human health. The coasts of the peninsula on Argentina's Atlantic coast, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its natural beauty, have been dotted with crates, nets, buoys and other fishing tools thrown into the sea and washed ashore.
Fat Bear Week 2024 voting will run from October 1 to October 8
(Bloomberg) -- As historic floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Helene recede across the US Southeast, the region faces a humanitarian, economic and ecological crisis of staggering scope, with effects likely to last years.Most Read from BloombergA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsThe Corner Store ComebackNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th C
Nova Scotia is getting its new wildfire fighting helicopters from aerospace company Airbus.The new water bombers will replace the fleet of four helicopters that helped fight devastating wildfires in Nova Scotia in 2023.Those helicopters have reached the point where they're needing increased maintenance, which led to the province's decision to purchase new aircraft. "It was coming to that maintenance schedule where it was going to cost a lot of money," said Tory Rushton, minister of natural resou
Sustainability claims by MSC Cruise, including that it targets "net zero by 2050" do not meet standards, the Dutch advertising board found on Wednesday in one of the first decisions against a cruise operator following a greenwashing complaint. MSC, a privately held Swiss-Italian firm that is among the world's largest cruise operators, said in a reaction it welcomed some parts of the decision and had "already implemented most of the changes advised". The findings of the Stichting Reclame Code (SRC) do not carry any penalty beyond recommending the claims are not repeated.
Darroch Whitaker, an ecologist with Gros Morne National Park, says moose munching on foliage has left the park in need of extra help. (Sanuda Ranawake/CBC)A sprawling national park on Newfoundland's west coast is on a mission to plant a million trees as moose continue to munch on foliage needed to keep the park's ecosystem in balance.This summer, Gros Morne National Park planted about a third of that number: over 300,000 trees, most of which were in remote backcountry locations only accessible b
STORY: ::Kasukabe, Japan::July 4, 2024It looks like a secret underground cavern from the set of a movie. But it's actually a facility designed to keep Tokyo from flooding.It is one part of a growing system to ensure the expected increase in rainfall doesn’t overcome the Japanese capital.::This EarthHelping to oversee the expansion of this underground system is Shun Otomo.::Shun OtomoTokyo Bureau of Construction“As the climate changes, these kinds of rains are expected to become more and more frequent and to have even greater impact we intend to strengthen the provision of these facilities in order to ensure the safety and security of the people of Tokyo."::Tokyo, JapanFifty-nine massive pillars that are 59 feet high and weigh 500 tons each make up what is known as the “underground chamber” here north of Tokyo.It has enough volume to fit almost 100 Olympic-size swimming pools of water.When nearby rivers flood, the overflow courses through nearly four miles of massive underground tunnels before collecting here in what is officially known as the Metropolitan Outer Area Underground Discharge Channel.Facilities like this one help protect Tokyo from a changing climate being tracked by Tokyo University professor of environmental science and climate risk Seita Emori.::Seita EmoriTokyo University Professor"We are now in a long-term warming trend, so we anticipate that previously unseen record amounts of rain will fall as the temperature rises in the future."::July 6, 2024The summer of 2024 was the hottest since records began in 1898, Japan's weather agency said in September. In Tokyo, sudden, violent storms known as "guerrilla" downpours have become increasingly common.Tokyo’s flood defenses went into action on August 30th as security cameras captured water pouring into the underground cathedral as a typhoon lashed southwest Japan nearly 400 miles away.The system kicked in four times in June, more than all of last year. During Typhoon Shanshan, it captured enough water to fill the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium almost four times, before pumping it safely into the Edogawa River and out to sea.::July 17, 2024Work is also underway using a colossal tunneling machine to ground a path through the earth below Tokyo.The aim is to capture vast quantities of rain that might otherwise flood the streets above.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene dumped trillions of gallons of water hundreds of miles inland, devastating communities nestled in mountains far from the threat of storm surge or sea level rise. But that distance can conceal a history of flooding in a region where water races into populated towns tucked into steep valleys.
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday Tropical Storm Leslie is likely to become a hurricane within the next couple of days.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A growing number of governments, international trade organizations and businesses are urging the European Union to reconsider a deforestation regulation set to take effect in December.
Hurricane Helene served as a stark reminder of the season's potential for destruction
The idea of Pangaea comes from Alfred Wegener's hypothesis that the seven continents were once joined as a supercontinent. Learn more about Pangaea.