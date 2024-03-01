Portage and Main: Landmark Winnipeg intersection could open again to pedestrians

WINNIPEG — A landmark intersection in Winnipeg could soon be open again to pedestrians.

Mayor Scott Gillingham says he's in favour of reopening the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street by the summer of 2025, after receiving a report on the cost of needed repairs.

Concrete barriers have prevented pedestrian crossings there for more than 40 years, forcing people to go through an underground concourse.

The study says carrying out repairs at the intersection, while maintaining the underground walkway, would cost $73 million and disrupt traffic for up to five years.

Gillingham says the work could be less expensive and disruptive if the underground concourse is closed and the intersection opened to walkers.

The final decision will be up to city council.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press