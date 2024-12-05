Portion of Ardmore Road closed after crash and downed power lines

CBC

A man in his 20s died after a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mitch Owens and Old Prescott roads late Tuesday night, Ottawa police said.In a news release Wednesday morning police said they were called to the area around 11 p.m.The victim died in hospital, police said. They have not released his name, nor have they specified whether he was driving the vehicle or was a passenger.A woman in her 20s who was also involved in the crash was not seriously injured, police said.Police are as