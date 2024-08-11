Portions of the leeward islands placed under a tropical storm watch by forecasters

Article published: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, 5 p.m. ET

The National Hurricane Center released the first advisory for the potential tropical cyclone at 5 pm Sunday. The potential tropical cyclone is 950 miles east-southeast of Antigua, with maximum sustained wind of 30 mph. It’s moving 21 mph to the west-northwest. Forecasters alert: a tropical storm watch in effect for portions of the leeward islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Guadeloupe

- St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

- Saba and St. Eustatius

- St. Martin

- Sint Maarten

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone Five. Additional watches could be required tonight or early Monday.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 6 inches over the northern Leeward Islands. For Puerto Rico, 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, is expected.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at5.shtml? Rainqpf

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Friday morning: Windward Islands… 1 to 2 inches Southern Leeward Islands… 2 to 4 inches Eastern Hispaniola… 2 to 4 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

SURF: Swells generated by the system will likely begin to affect portions of the Leeward Islands beginning Monday night. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

