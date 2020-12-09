Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification

·4 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters barricaded streets in a residential neighbourhood in Portland, Oregon, and set booby traps for police after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home.

Several city blocks remained closed by a series of blockades Wednesday fabricated with wood, metal and wire fencing. Protesters dressed in black and wearing ski masks stood watch from atop a nearby wall.

The street behind the blockade in the residential neighbourhood of homes, coffee shops and restaurants was laced with booby traps aimed at keeping officers out — including homemade spike strips, piles of rocks and thick bands of plastic wrap stretched at neck-height across the roadway.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who weathered a summer of civil unrest that almost cost him his re-election, said late Tuesday that the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone.”

He added that the protesters were engaged in an “illegal occupation” that was intimidating neighbours and inflaming tensions in a city that was wracked for months by nightly protests until just a few weeks ago.

“It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them,” he said.

Supporters of the Kinney family, the Black and Indigenous family that was foreclosed upon in 2018, planned to speak with reporters later Wednesday.

The occupation of the property began in September after a judge rejected the family's request for an emergency stay.

But it gained steam and national attention on Tuesday when police officers responding to the new owners' complaints conducted a dawn sweep and arrested about a dozen people.

The 124-year-old house is known locally as the Red House on Mississippi and was one of the few remaining Black-owned homes on North Mississippi Avenue.

It's in a historically Black part of Portland that for decades was one of the few areas Black residents could own homes because of racist real estate and zoning laws.

Over the past two decades, the area has rapidly gentrified — with brew pubs, coffee shops, bicycle shops and upscale condominium complexes replacing Black residences.

The current clash draws on that troubled history for context and it also fits into a larger worry in Oregon — and nationally — about what will happen when pandemic-inspired eviction moratoriums enacted by Oregon and the U.S. government expire in the coming weeks.

Oregon state lawmakers are debating a proposal to extend that moratorium until July 1 and also establish a compensation fund for struggling landlords.

Housing advocates worry that if nothing is done, a tsunami of evictions in 2021 will lead to hundreds or thousands of newly homeless people in Portland and around Oregon.

One complaint of protesters is that the Kinney family should not have been evicted in the middle of a pandemic and should be protected by the eviction moratorium.

But the moratorium only applies to foreclosures that are a result of pandemic-related financial straits and the developer that now owns the former Kinney home bought it at a foreclosure auction in 2018.

According to a history posted online by the group protesting the eviction, the property belonged to the Kinney family since the 1950s and was initially purchased in full with cash.

But the Kinneys took out a new mortgage to pay defence lawyers after a 17-year-old son was arrested in 2002 after a traffic crash. He pleaded guilty to assault in a plea deal, according to court records.

The new loan was resold several times after the housing crash of 2007-2008 and the house was sold to Urban Housing Development LLC at auction in 2018 — but the Kinneys kept living there, according to court papers.

The developer sued in 2019 and the Kinneys counter-sued, arguing that illegal and predatory bank tactics cost them their home. They later filed a motion for an emergency stay that allowed them to stay in the house while the pandemic was raging.

Mark Passannante, an attorney for Urban Housing Development, did not immediately Wednesday respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In September, a judge rejected the stay and ordered the family out. Protesters began an occupation of the property shortly after that decision and have been there ever since.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, there have been 81 calls for service to the property for fights, gunshots, burglary, vandalism and noise complaints, among other things.

Surrounding homeowners also complained that the sidewalks were blocked and they could not access their own homes, according to police.

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Gillian Flaccus, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Wrap a door, cram a cruiser: How Terracites can donate this holiday season

    The holiday season is underway, and there are several ways people in the Terrace community can share in the spirit of giving. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has modified her COVID-19 restrictions to allow drop-off donations and gift events. The Ksan Society and the Terrace Salvation Army are facilitating the Terrace Churches’ Toy drive until Dec. 11. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Zion Baptist Church at 2911 Sparks St. Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon or the Salvation Army during business hours. Contact Brad Reid at brad@zionbaptist.ca to designate an alternate drop off location and time. The Terrace Women’s Resource Centre Society (TWRCS) is seeking new hygiene products and small gifts for women at the Ksan Transition House. People can also donate colouring books and craft supplies for children. Donations can be dropped off at 4553 Park Ave. Email equity@twrc.ca or call (250) 638-0228 for more information. Terraceview Lodge is seeking donations to “wrap a door for Christmas.” The R.E.M Lee Hospital Foundation is receiving the funds which will go towards door wraps that cover the standard beige doors at the lodge and simulate a colourful front door that matches the “unique and vibrant personalities of the people living in these rooms.” Twenty-seven doors have already been wrapped, with 72 remaining. Each fire retardant door wrap costs $400. According to a Terraceview Lodge brochure, “These door wraps not only look amazing, they also provide way-finding cues for those who find it difficult to remember where their room is.” The Terrace Christmas Pyjama Drive has started taking donations of pyjamas for children in need. Drop off a new pair of pyjamas sized between newborn and age 16 at Terrace Totem Ford, Terrace Toyota or All Seasons Source for Sports. The pyjamas will be distributed by Ksan Society and the Kermode Friendship Society. Last year 105 pairs of pyjamas were donated. This year is Terrace RCMP’s tenth annual Cram-A-Cruiser event in partnership with Safeway and Save-On-Foods. This years’ event will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of collecting physical food items, the RCMP is asking for monetary donations. On Saturday, Dec. 12, members of the community can donate at Safeway and Save-On-Foods between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Past Cram-A-Cruiser events have collected up to 5,500 pounds of food for the Terrace Food Bank.Ben Bogstie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Interior News

  • Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

    NEW YORK — Since the presidential election, CNN has been on one of its best competitive rolls in almost two decades, enough that it is taking out newspaper ads touting its success.Between Nov. 4 and Sunday, CNN has averaged 1.73 million viewers, more than double a year ago, the Nielsen company said. Fox News Channel had 1.56 million and MSNBC had 1.53 million.It's the first time since December 2001, the newsy period after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, that CNN has beaten Fox News in this measurement for as long as a month, Nielsen said.“Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” CNN said in ads over the weekend that boast of their victory while also seeming to gently tweak President Donald Trump’s false assertion he beat Democrat Joe Biden.CNN has shown improvement across different parts of the day, although Fox News’ powerful prime-time lineup has continued on top.Fox News seems hurt by a common phenomenon in election years: networks whose audience is dominated by fans of one particular candidate — Trump in this case — see some depressed viewers slip away when that candidate loses.That's most apparent during daylight hours, when Fox has been down 10 per cent compared to a year ago, Nielsen said.In prime time last week, Fox News led all cable networks with an average of 2.65 million viewers. ESPN had 2.45 million, MSNBC had 2.18 million, CNN had 1.92 million and Hallmark had 1.67 million.Among the broadcast networks, NBC led last with a prime time average of 6 million viewers. CBS had 5.2 million, ABC had 3.8 million, Fox had 2.1 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 990,000 and Ion TV had 950,000.ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.4 million.For the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:1\. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.07 million.2\. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 12.31 million.3\. NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.88 million.4\. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.47 million.5\. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.14 million.6\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:56 p.m.), NBC, 9.09 million.7\. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.58 million.8\. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 7.41 million.9\. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.18 million.10\. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.13 million.11\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.12\. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.57 million.13\. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.14\. “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” CBS, 6.42 million.15\. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.04 million.16\. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.873 million.17\. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 5.866 million.18\. “Disney Holiday Singalong,” ABC, 5.72 million.19\. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.59 million.20\. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.52 million.David Bauder, The Associated Press

  • U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach, theft of hacking tools

    (Reuters) -FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the United States, said on Tuesday that it had been hacked, likely by a government, and that an arsenal of hacking tools used to test the defenses of its clients had been stolen. The hack of FireEye, a company with an array of contracts across the national security space both in the United States and its allies, is among the most significant breaches in recent memory. The FireEye breach was disclosed in a public filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission citing CEO Kevin Mandia.

  • 'I had to prove myself': Sask. woman makes firefighting history

    More than 20 years after she became the longest-serving woman in her firehall, Michelle Vandevord of Muskoday First Nation is the first female president of the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada (AFAC). In an interview, Vandevord spoke about taking on the new role this summer and her plans to prioritize prevention and tackle gaps facing First Nations fire services. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Q: Why did you become a firefighter? A: I had a friend, Randy Bair, who shoulder tapped me and said, "Hey, you should come to the meeting." It was all males at that time. I got pushed harder, I feel like, and I even admit that to this day. I made a point of just sticking it out. And I loved it. I instantly just really wanted to help in my community. It was something brought down to me from my grandmothers. (Volunteering) was close to my heart. It being a small community, most of the people in the fire department were family or close friends. A lot of it was just cousins ragging each other. I remember on my first meeting them saying, "Boys, we have a girl here now, so you're going to have to close the bathroom door." I had to prove myself just like anybody else did. If one of the boys were bringing one of the bigger (men) down the ladder, I was doing the same thing. Q: How did your experience shape your priorities in AFAC? A: It all comes back to our housing. We know housing is inadequate and we have overcrowding. On reserve, when (Ottawa) is allocating funding, a lot of that funding is directed to certain programs (like health and education). (For fire protection,) each First Nation community has the ability to use that money any ... way they want. It's never been specific to fire services on reserve. Let's say you don't have a fire department; (it) may be going to help with housing or needs with the health sector. One huge thing I would love to see changed is having those fire dollars specific to fire prevention on reserve. We'd see a huge decrease in fires. There (also) hasn't been fire stats or data compiled by Indigenous Services Canada since 2010, which is a huge gap. If you have a fire, what do you with that information? It just sits at the firehall or sits in the community. Q: What's your advice to young women who are aspiring firefighters? A: When I first joined, I remember there might have been one other female within all the departments of Saskatchewan in fire training. In the next years, there'd be a few more. Now I know there's some fire departments where it's almost (at parity). Watching that over the years really uplifts my heart, to see more girls getting into it. The same advice (is what I give) my own daughters their whole lives: You can do and be anything you want. That goes for anything in your life.Nick Pearce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Dialysis services sought for northern Cape Breton

    A group advocating for dialysis patients in northern Cape Breton says treatment should be provided closer to home. Janet Anczurowski is among those who spend between six and seven hours every week travelling for life-saving dialysis. The Chéticamp woman relies on a friend for drives to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital three times a week for treatment. Dialysis usually takes about four hours."If I didn't get dialysis, I'd be dead," said Anczurowski.Anczurowski said the drive to hospital can be made particularly challenging by strong southeasterly winds known as les Suêtes that nearly pushed her and another drive off the road two years ago. At-home treatment  Members of a local advocacy group known as Dialysis Services in Chéticamp say a program offering dialysis at home is not working. "It's like asking a carpenter, a meat cutter, an office worker, to go train for a week or six weeks, depending on which system you decided to choose," said Darlene Doucet. "And then you are essentially delivering dialysis services to a loved one."Doucet became involved in the mission to bring health services to her community after her father, who has since passed away, underwent dialysis last year.Anczurowski said the at-home program is not something she's considered."You get about 30 boxes a month, so you have to have room … plus you have to have somebody who's willing to do that, and I don't have anybody to do that," she said.Group member Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois said providing a service in Chéticamp would allow some patients to speak with health professionals in their first language.Some older community members have found it difficult to properly express themselves while undergoing treatment, she said."Somebody who is sick and needs to explain their condition will often converse in their first language and in our case, it's French," she said. "We have to keep fighting to make sure that issue is addressed."Chéticamp not considered for dialysis siteMarla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness, said Chéticamp is not currently being considered for a dialysis site.A new $8-million dialysis centre recently opened at the Glace Bay Hospital, which the province has said will take some of the strain off Sydney. According to the province, a number of factors go into determining the location of sites, including population, distance to current locations and staffing.  MORE TOP STORIES

  • California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

    LOS ANGELES — California's top health official on Tuesday said coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and that everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said the roughly 23,000 new virus cases reported Tuesday include test results from over the weekend and that these tend to skew lower. He urged California's 40 million residents to stay home wherever possible and said he doesn't believe the state has reached a peak in the virus surge that began in October.“The fact is that transmission is now so widespread across our state that most all non-essential activities create a serious risk for transmission,” Ghaly told reporters.The warning comes as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to millions of residents in two major regions of the state asking them to stay home except for essential activities. The blast — which also urged people to wear masks and physically distance — was sent to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region by California's Office of Emergency Services.Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after the capacity of hospital intensive care units dropped below 15%. The regions will be eligible to emerge from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to that threshold, the emergency services office said.Meanwhile, three counties northwest of Los Angeles said they plan to seek state approval to separate themselves from the Southern California region if their collective ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks. At that point, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties said they would ask to be assessed on the tri-county ICU capacity and not the overall ICU capacity for the sprawling Southern California region.But Ghaly said he had no plans to break up any of the regions and that these were created in line with pre-existing groupings used by local public health officials. The goal is to be able to relieve any sudden increase pressure on an intensive care unit by moving patients within a region, he said.California's 7-day average for new daily virus cases has doubled over the past two weeks, while the positivity rate jumped 55 per cent, Ghaly said. Hospitalizations rose 70 per cent over the same period with pressure mounting on intensive care units that rely on specialized staff to make life-saving decisions for coronavirus and non-virus patients, he said.Amid the recent surge in virus cases, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last week divided the state into five regions and said his administration would use intensive care unit capacity in each one as a trigger for widespread closures.That trigger was met this weekend in the two regions and five Bay Area counties that adopted the measures as a precaution, putting the vast majority of the state's residents under stay-at-home-orders. The move has been decried by many small business owners and residents weary of the pandemic.The Southern California region includes Los Angeles County, where public health officials say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed all-time highs every day since Dec. 1.While gatherings are banned in Los Angeles County under public health orders, 158 people were arrested at an illegal house party Saturday, the Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently said since March he focused on educating people about virus-related restrictions but now will crack down on “super-spreader events.”The Associated Press

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Caribou captive breeding program may come too late to prevent extinction in national parks

    Canada needs a national board of advisers to hold Parks Canada's feet to the fire and shield it from political interference.

  • San Francisco nixes cigarette smoking ban in apartments

    SAN FRANCISCO — An ordinance to ban cigarette smoking in San Francisco apartments failed to get a second vote from supervisors Tuesday, meaning the proposal is dead for now.Supervisors last week approved the measure, saying that non-smoking residents living in cramped apartment buildings should be free from secondhand smoke. The measure carved out an exemption for marijuana, which cannot be smoked in public spaces.The legislation required two separate votes, and Tuesday's yes vote was considered a given.But Supervisor Aaron Peskin on Tuesday requested the proposal be sent back to committee, saying that he had heard from long-time, low-income tenants and worried about the ban's impact. The motion passed 6-5.Last week, supervisors voted 10-1 to approve the ban, with Supervisor Dean Preston the sole no vote. He said the proposal would most likely have a negative impact on long-term tenants who signed leases before landlords began banning indoor smoking.Those against the ban argued that it infringed on their rights inside their homes.Two of the proposal's chief supporters, Norman Yee and Sandra Lee Fewer, are not returning to the Board of Supervisors next year.The Associated Press

  • Georgia Senate GOP push for end to no-excuse absentee voting

    ATLANTA — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are calling for an end to absentee voting without cause and want to ban ballot drop boxes, after an increase in mail voting helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to a narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.Trump has for months made unsubstantiated claims about the integrity of mail-in votes and has made baseless claims of widespread fraud in Georgia’s presidential election. GOP election officials have vehemently and repeatedly disputed those claims, saying there is no evidence of systemic errors or fraud in the November election.Democrats and voting rights groups say the effort by Republicans is anti-Democratic and, if successful, will disenfranchise lawful voters.The state Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement Tuesday that they would push for the changes the next time the legislature convenes, while also shooting down the idea of a special legislative session — which Trump has repeatedly called for in the hopes of subverting the election results. The 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 11.Senate Republicans are also calling for a photo ID requirement for absentee voters who have a specific reason to vote by mail.Biden beat Trump by more than 11,700 votes in Georgia, a result that was confirmed by two recounts — including an audit that triggered a full hand tally of ballots. Biden received nearly double the number of absentee ballots as Trump, according to the secretary of state’s office. Biden got nearly 850,000 absentee votes by mail, compared to just over 450,000 for Trump.Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state’s election results on Monday after a recount requested by Trump again confirmed Biden’s win. Gov. Brian Kemp recertified the state’s 16 presidential electors shortly afterward.Lauren Groh-Wargo, the CEO of Fair Fight Action — a voting rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams — slammed the announcement on Twitter.“Georgia Republicans are weak and desperate,” Groh-Wargo said. “Guys, Florida and Ohio have similar vote by mail laws as GA and Trump was able to win both states! Access to mail balloting is good for all Americans; the GOP needs to just step up its (get-out-the-vote) game instead of focusing on voter suppression.”The effort could backfire on Republicans once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In years prior to 2018, Republicans frequently benefited from absentee voting by mail in Georgia.Georgians have been able to vote absentee without an excuse since a Republican-controlled legislature introduced it in 2005, though it hadn’t been widely used until this year after the pandemic struck.___Associated Press writer Kate Brumback contributed to this report.Ben Nadler, The Associated Press

  • Why are small businesses reluctant to call the police after multiple break-ins? Here’s the reason

    It was not the first time that burglaries and break-ins had happened in restaurants at the plaza on Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East in Markham. On Sunday morning (Nov. 22), a staff member at Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice found that the restaurant had been burgled the night before. The front door and some windows were completely destroyed, and the cash register and some small change inside were gone. “To be honest, the damage is not that serious, and we decided to resume business as soon as possible without calling the police,” said Jude Zhu, marketing and public relations manager for the restaurant. Many Chinese restaurants and stores in the neighbourhood have had similar experiences, Zhu recalled. “All I know is that some owners have repeatedly reported the crime to police, even councillors, after being robbed, but for some reason, the situation didn’t get any better, so people now don't bother to call the police anymore.” In addition to Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice, Zhu also runs another restaurant called Yunshang Rice Noodle.  At around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, Yunshang Rice Noodle in Scarborough also suffered a break-in. “Their execution of the robbery was almost the same, except that the door was broken down, (and) the suspect also took all the change from the cash register and iPads in the store,” she said. Again, the management of the restaurant is not going to call the police. “In the same plaza as Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice, we have another, Yunshang Rice Noodle, which was robbed last summer. At that time, we did call the police and hand in all videos from our surveillance cameras. But disappointingly, we have no idea how the case has gone so far.” During the pandemic, all small businesses are struggling to survive. Many restaurants and stores choose to tackle the loss on their own when reporting to the police doesn’t get a quick and positive response, or even delays their business. “We are willing to repair the door and everything at our own expense to resume operating as soon as possible. Because no business for one day means no money to pay our employees, and we have no choice,” Zhu added. Ben Leung, vice-president of the Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan Chinese Business Association, says he is aware that many small businesses prefer not to inform the police after a crime occurs. “It is the right thing to report a crime to the police, so they can send officers to investigate,” Leung said.  But the reality, he explains, is that it can take a long time for the police to reach the scene of the crime, and during that time, small businesses are responsible for protecting the scene, which means they cannot clean up the mess, and their operations would be affected. “I always recommend stores to install HD cameras and turn on the lights after closing, which is a deterrent to criminals,” Leung said, adding that small business owners should put more confidence in the police and actively report crime; otherwise, they will see a rise in concealed crime. York Regional Police believe it is unfortunate that crime has been occurring which has not been reported to police.  “It’s important that these incidents are reported, as thieves are often responsible for multiple incidents. While the investigations can take some time before the suspect(s) are caught, every incident can provide valuable evidence for an ongoing investigation,” said Sgt. Andy Pattenden. As for some long waiting times after calling the police, Pattenden said, it was because for the majority of incidents that might occur at a business, such as a break and enter, police respond to these calls for service on a priority basis.  “Break and enters are often noticed in the early morning when employees arrive. We usually respond to these calls quite quickly and businesses are not required to remain closed. We do try and collect as much evidence as quickly as possible, as we understand the importance of a business operating.” Pattenden emphasized the importance of reporting a crime to the police. “Whether it be a fingerprint, DNA or surveillance video, each incident may be linked to others. When the suspect is eventually caught, we can then hold them responsible for all of their crimes that have been reported.” Agreeing with what Leung said, the YRP also strongly urge every business to invest in a good video surveillance system. These systems act as a deterrent to criminals, but if an incident does occur, then they provide important evidence for police.Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun

  • Legault says additional COVID restrictions possible as cases, hospitalizations rise

    MONTREAL — As Quebec deals with rising COVID-19 cases and increased pressure on its health-care system, Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday his government isn't ruling out implementing further restrictions.Legault told reporters the province is continuing to discuss the situation daily with public health officials, but no firm decisions have been made on stronger lockdown measures."We follow the situation every day," Legault said. "We don't exclude any additional measures, but I don't want to speculate on what those measures could be."The province reported 1,564 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday. A dozen of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 22 occurred in the first six days of December, according to the province's Health Department.Hospitalizations increased by 17 to reach 835, with nine more patients in intensive care for a total of 114. There are currently 14,853 active COVID-19 cases in the province.The province's health minister confirmed this week that hospitals have been scaling back surgeries and appointments deemed non-essential to ensure there is enough capacity to deal with COVID-19 cases.The health network had been trying to clear a backlog of procedures following the first wave of COVID-19, but Legault said the government has no choice."I want to reassure all urgent activities will be done as planned," Legault said. "Unfortunately it's a balance right now, we have to make sure we have the beds available to treat a person with COVID-19, especially if they are old, they are really at risk of dying."How long the delays will last will depend largely on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.On Monday, doctors, academics and public health experts called on the province to bring in a temporary COVID-19 lockdown this month to try to stem the spread of the virus. Legault said nothing is planned for now but the situation is rapidly evolving, and he urged Quebecers to respect public health measures."We already have measures," Legault said. "Do we have to add measures for example in the retail business? We don't exclude that, but for now we don't have a scenario to start that right now."The province already introduced limits for the number of shoppers allowed in stores and malls last week and cancelled a plan to allow multi-household gatherings of up to 10 people around Christmas.Legault is urging companies to allow employees to work from home, noting that when the government announced its now cancelled holiday gathering plan, many companies agreed to allow for remote work between Dec. 17 and Jan 4.Also, elementary and high schools will switch to distance learning next week as previously announced.Nearly 65 per cent of active outbreaks in the province are in schools or the workplace, with elder care homes also a problem area.Since Oct. 1, Montreal and Quebec City have been under the red COVID-19 alert level with bars, restaurant dining, entertainment venues and gyms shut until at least Jan. 11. Other regions have since been added to the red zone.Also Tuesday, the province's health minister announced the assistant deputy minister named to head its COVID-19 vaccination campaign is being replaced due to health reasons.Jerome Gagnon will be replaced by Daniel Pare, head of the regional health authority in Chaudiere-Appalaches, but Health Minister Christian Dube says it won't impact the rollout of the vaccine. Dube suggested Monday that could begin as early as next week if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in Canada.Legault said later Tuesday that Gagnon's leave was not related to COVID-19.Quebec has reported 154,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,313 deaths and 132,573 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

  • Ohio governor: Lethal injection no longer execution option

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. It's “pretty clear” there won't be any executions next year, DeWine told The Associated Press during a year-end interview, adding he doesn't see support in the Legislature for making a switch in execution method a priority. Ohio has an “unofficial moratorium” on capital punishment, he said. “Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today,” the governor said. DeWine said he still supports capital punishment as Ohio law. But he has come to question its value since the days he helped write the state's current law — enacted in 1981 — because of the long delays between crime and punishment. DeWine called himself “much more skeptical about whether it meets the criteria that was certainly in my mind when I voted for the death penalty and that was that it in fact did deter crime, which to me is the moral justification.” Messages were left for leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate seeking comment. Former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, now under federal indictment for his alleged role in a $60 million bribery scheme, questioned last year whether the state should reconsider capital punishment because of the cost and Ohio’s inability to find lethal drugs. The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Shortly after taking office in 2019, DeWine ordered the Ohio prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs. That announcement followed a federal judge’s ruling that said Ohio’s current execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.” Opponents of Ohio's death penalty called on lawmakers last month to enact a capital punishment ban during the current lame duck legislative session. They repeated that demand Tuesday. “It’s time for the General Assembly to just end the death penalty in Ohio and repurpose the funds wasted trying to execute people into programs to better serve the needs of murder victim families,” said Abraham Bonowitz, Death Penalty Action director. Also Tuesday, DeWine said he remains optimistic about his ability to govern Ohio despite attempts by fellow GOP lawmakers to limit his powers and even impeach him over his handling of the pandemic. “While the few legislators that want to impeach me have gotten headlines, what has not gotten a lot of headlines is the real work,” DeWine said. The career politician, who has drawn strident criticism from both right and left, is hopeful about 2021 despite the pandemic surging in many parts of the state, calling next year the “year of recovery.” When asked whether he had any regrets about decisions he made in the past nine months, DeWine said does not have the luxury to reflect when there is so much work left to do. “There will be time to reflect on that, there will be books written, there will PhDs and dissertations on the whole pandemic and that’s fine but we’re in the battle now,” he said. ___ Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. ___ This story has been updated to correct that the former House speaker discussed reconsidering capital punishment last year, not this year. Julie Carr Smyth, Farnoush Amiri And Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press

  • New collection of Coal Harbour RCAF base photos found

    Dennis Guertin of Ottawa had been rooting through his late father’s photo collection to assemble some family history of sorts when he found a year’s worth of images from the army base in Coal Harbour. His father, Roland Guertin, was a security guard who worked his way up to being a station defense instructor. He taught jiu jitsu, rifle, machine gun and hand gun shooting, and grenade use. Among the photos Dennis found were dozens of people he doesn’t recognize, so he mailed them to the North Island Gazette to be shared with the Royal Canadian Air Force Museum in Coal Harbour. The small, black and white images revive moments of daily life during World War II on the Vancouver Island base, including serious combat training as well as goofing off or just waiting for a train to arrive. The Coal Harbour base was charged with patrolling for Japanese submarines. It was staffed just four days after the attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941. Perhaps you’ll recognize a face or two? Here’s a selection of the images Dennis shared. READ MORE: Remembering the Forgotten War in Coal Harbour             Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca Zoë Ducklow, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Island Gazette

  • B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday to a lawyer he credited with reforming Canada's legal landscape and fighting for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime.David Eby said the death of Joseph Arvay, 71, who successfully argued constitutional cases supporting same-sex marriage benefits, LGBTQ rights and the right to assisted dying, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled.Eby told the legislature Arvay revolutionized a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guaranteeing equality to all Canadians with successful cases in the Supreme Court of Canada on book censorship and the right to assisted death."He was unapologetic and unafraid on asserting the rights of even unpopular groups at the time," said Eby. "He dramatically reformed the legal landscape in Canada. I am so grateful for the chance to know him. I am so grateful for his work promoting the rights of all Canadians."Among Arvay's most recent cases was his appearance in Federal Court on behalf of 15 young people seeking to compel Ottawa to develop a climate recovery plan based on science.Earlier this year, Arvay was in the B.C. Supreme Court representing Canadian Doctors for Medicare, the B.C. Health Coalition, two doctors and two patients in a long-running legal battle over public and private health care.Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, told the legislature Arvay was a legal warrior who changed the course of history for many people in Canada who faced discrimination and injustice."Were it not for Joe Arvay, marriage equality in this country would not exist," he said. "Were it not for Joe Arvay, discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in our schools and in our bookstores would have persisted. Were it not for Joe, people suffering with interminable pain would not have been able to avail themselves of medically assisted dying."Rankin said he and Arvay were law partners and friends. He said Arvay appeared at the Supreme Court of Canada more than 75 times."He was like a brother to me," said Rankin. "He was the bravest person I ever knew and he made all of us better for having lived in our world."A profile of Arvay on his law firm's website says he held law degrees from Western University in London, Ont., and Harvard.When he was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, the citation mentioned that he often took on the landmark cases he was known for on a pro bono basis. "With keen legal acumen and dedication to social justice, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the interpretation of the law on matters of civil rights and liberties."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Mentorship matching for Grey-Bruce entrepreneurs

    Entrepreneurs in Grey and Bruce can apply for a mentor for the next six months in a pilot program.  It’s called Catapult Grey Bruce, and aims to provide those building their businesses with support from experienced business people.  Grey County and the Grey County Business Enterprise Centre (BEC) are involved in the program.  Participants will receive up to ten hours of mentorship in the free program. Entrepreneurs will be matched based on their mentorship preferences and what their goals are.  For applications go to the Catapult Grey Bruce website. There is no formal application deadline but entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply in December to get the most from the six-month pilot.   You can also get in touch through email info@ catapultgreybruce.com or by calling Jennifer Christie at 226-647-1442 to learn more. M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Legault stands by Economy minister after ethics commissioner calls for reprimand

    Quebec Premier François Legault says he will not be reprimanding Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, as the province's ethics commissioner recommended in a report published earlier today. In her report, commissioner Ariane Mignolet said Fitzgibbon had acted against the code of ethics governing elected officials in Quebec by retaining shares in three companies. Fitzgibbon says he sold his shares in 11 out of 13 companies, but that the last two had been nearly impossible to sell because they weren't publicly traded. But when one of them applied for a loan from Investissement Québec, a director realized Fitzgibbon was tied to the company. "I told him, 'I don't think you should give him the investment because there's a conflict of interest there,'" Fitzgibbon said at a news conference announcing he would be keeping his post as minister Tuesday afternoon. Fitzgibbon said he would still do the same thing today, but called on the government to amend its code of ethics for it to be flexible in situations like his.This is the second time Fitzgibbon's actions have been criticized by the ethics commissioner.Legault said his government would be looking into it after the pandemic, and that it would do so by consulting opposition parties. "What's important for Quebecers to know is that I have 100 per cent confidence in Pierre Fitzgibbon," Legault said. "We couldn't hope to have a better person in his position and I'm happy that he's staying."

  • Nova Scotia to get 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Ottawa next week

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia unveiled a broad outline of its COVID-19 vaccine plan Tuesday, as the number of new cases from an ongoing outbreak remained in the single digits. Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said Nova Scotia would receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for an initial test run beginning next Tuesday. "We will be using these first almost 2,000 doses to immunize frontline acute care health-care workers in the central zone (Halifax) who are most directly involved in the COVID response," Strang told reporters at a briefing in Halifax. He said that included people who work with patients in intensive care units and emergency rooms, hospital COVID units and long-term care regional care units. Strang said because the vaccine has specific handling requirements, Pfizer has stipulated that the initial round of immunizations must take place near where the doses are stored. Nova Scotia has one ultralow-temperature freezer to store the vaccine at the tertiary care teaching complex at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre. Strang said that was factored into how the province decided who should get the vaccine first. "But also we need protect and preserve our frontline health care workers so they are around and able to treat people with COVID and everyone else as well," Strang said. After the initial round of vaccinations, Strang said the province is expecting to get weekly allotments of vaccine through the first four months of 2021, for a total of 150,000 doses by the end of March. That's enough to immunize 75,000 people with two doses taken one month apart. Long-term care residents would be next in line for vaccinations, followed by other long-term care staff and then those in the wider community who are 80 years of age and older, then 75 and up followed by 70 and up. Strang said it would likely be the spring before other health-care and essential workers can get vaccinated and the summer before vaccine is available for the broader community. The province is participating in a dry run this week with the federal government, Dalhousie University and the vaccine manufacturer. The exercise is to test shipping, delivery, tracking and storage ahead of next weeks rollout but will not include actual vaccine. Meanwhile, the province reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of active cases dropped from 90 to 78. The cases included two in the western health zone that are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one in the northern zone related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. Four cases were identified in the central zone, which includes Halifax — with two close contacts of previously reported cases, one connected to Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth and one under investigation. Strang said the two cases in the western zone were workers at a poultry plant in the Annapolis Valley. He didn't identify the plant but said testing of its 450 workers would begin Wednesday as the plant temporarily shuts down. He said public health was first notified of the cases late Monday. "If you look at other parts of the country there have been large outbreaks at these types of facilities," said Strang. "That's exactly why we are acting very quickly . . . to minimize the chance of any further cases within that facility." Strang noted the province had registered its fourth consecutive day with single-digit cases of COVID-19, adding that other key indicators such as the number active cases and number of close contacts per case were also dropping significantly. "All of this is encouraging, but we need to make sure that these trends continue over the next week and beyond," he said. The province is to reassess current restrictions in the Halifax area that prohibit such things as in-person dining at restaurants by Dec. 16. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press