Portland: Fitzrovia restaurant marks a decade with 'half price' menu

Portland in Fitzrovia is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a tasting menu for £55, which works out at half the price of its current tasting menu with snacks.

As it stands, the full tasting menu is a six-course affair for £110. During January, guests can book a five-course menu priced at £55. A celebration of the restaurant’s history, it isn’t really new at all, instead being something of a greatest hits from Portland’s lauded back catalogue.

The good value menu is marked for its generosity. The welcome snacks include the mushroom and parmesan macaron, and the liver parfait on crispy chicken skin — snacks which both feature on the main menu — before a starter of heritage carrots with a Tunworth cheese sauce, another tasting menu favourite.

For mains, Portland are serving the restaurant’s much-loved beef Wellington — first cooked here by co-founder Daniel Morgenthau and Merlin Labron-Johnson, head chef when Portland launched — before a pre-dessert of chocolate ganache and larger pudding of a classic tarte Tatin.

Set up by Will Lander, who at the time was co-owner of Quality Chop House, and Daniel Morgenthau, who had a hand in 10 Greek Street, Portland quickly garnered positive critical acclaim thanks to the warm hospitality and food by Labron-Johnson.

After earning a Michelin star in their first year, Labron-Johnson left to eventually set up Osip in Somerset, while Lander and Morgenthau created what’s now the Woodhead group, which, in addition to Portland, includes Quality Chop House, Clipstone and 64 Goodge Street in its roster.

In a message to the Standard, Lander reflected: “Fine dining was never our aim, our focus has always been on serving accomplished, yet above all, delicious food in a warm and welcoming setting. The incredible reception Portland has received over the years proves that you don’t need the pomp and ceremony of traditional fine dining to highlight brilliance in the kitchen or on the floor.”

Daniel Morgenthau added: “We’re deeply grateful for the loyalty of our guests, many of whom have supported us week after week. Their unwavering enthusiasm has been a cornerstone of our success.”

The menu is available upon request at booking until the end of January 2025, 113 Great Portland Street, W1W 6QQ, portlandrestaurant.co.uk