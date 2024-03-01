Portland Metro Area Braces for Days of Wet Weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the Portland area could expect several days of “on and off snow showers” as wintry precipitation hit Oregon on Friday, March 1.

Video shows a wintry mix falling in Damascus, southeast of Portland, on Friday.

The NWS said the Portland area could expect on and off snow showers every night and morning through Tuesday, March 5. There would be “little to no” travel impact on lower elevations “as ground temps are too warm to support accumulating snow on roads,” the weather service said. Credit: @evan_sh_ via Storyful