Portland Timbers host the Houston Dynamo after shutout victory

Houston Dynamo (6-6-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (5-7-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Portland +119, Houston +208, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 2-0, the Portland Timbers host the Houston Dynamo.

The Timbers are 4-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have a 2-0-1 record in games they score more than two goals.

The Dynamo are 6-4-3 in conference play. The Dynamo are 3-0-0 when they record two goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Mora has seven goals and one assist for the Timbers. Jonathan Rodriguez has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Ibrahim Aliyu has scored four goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Latif Blessing has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Santiago Moreno (injured), Marvin Loria (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Sebastian Ferreira (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured), Steve Clark (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press