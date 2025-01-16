New portrait of Donald Trump released ahead of inauguration - and it has drawn comparisons to his mugshot

A new portrait of Donald Trump has been released ahead of his inauguration - with his expression and head angle appearing similar to the ones he gave in a police mugshot in 2023.

In the latest photo, the US president-elect can be seen staring seriously into the camera, with a slightly furrowed brow. He is wearing an American flag lapel pin.

Mr Trump's pose bears a resemblance to the famous image of him taken by authorities in Georgia in August 2023, after he was booked on charges relating to the accusation he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

It was the first time a former US president had ever had their mugshot taken. It's unclear if the likeness between Mr Trump's new portrait and the infamous photo was intentional.

A new portrait of soon-to-be vice president JD Vance has also been unveiled, with the former marine standing with his arms folded and smiling for the camera.

The pair will be sworn in on Monday and with preparations for the ceremony in the final stages, the two men posed for the photos to mark the occasion.

The new images were sent to the media with the email subject line 'Official Portraits Released - And They Go Hard' accompanied by a fire emoji.

Mr Trump and Mr Vance will be sworn in as president and vice president respectively at the inauguration in Washington DC on Monday.

After they take their oaths, Mr Trump will give the first presidential address of his second term.

Performers at the event will include country star Carrie Underwood, who is singing the national anthem.

Outgoing President Joe Biden - who on Wednesday gave his farewell address - will be among those in attendance and he's invited Mr Trump to the White House on the morning of the inauguration.

The three other living former US presidents - Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton - are also expected to attend.

It's usually rare for the group to unite at public events but this will be the second time they have done so this month.

The former presidents attended Jimmy Carter's funeral just a week ago. Prior to this, the last time they publicly gathered together was in 2018.