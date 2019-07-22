All the Portraits of the Royal Children Over the Years

See all the adorable photos, from birthday celebrations to christenings.

All the Portraits of the Royal Children Over the Years

Prince George’s sixth birthday portrait, 2019
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening, July 6, 2019
Photo: Chris Allerton / Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Photo: Chris Allerton / Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, June 2019
Photo: Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Archie meets Queen Elizabeth, May 2019
Photo: Chris Allerton / Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Louis at the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince Louis and Prince William at the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince Louis and Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte at the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, May 2019
Photo: Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Princess Charlotte's 4th birthday, 2019
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince Louis’s first birthday, 2019
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, 2018
Photo: Alex Bramall / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, 2018
Photo: Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte first day of nursery, 2018
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George’s fifth birthday, 2018
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince Louis’s christening, 2018
Photo: Matt Holyoak / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
At Prince Louis’s christening, 2018
Photo: Matt Holyoak / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince Louis’s homecoming with Princess Charlotte, 2018
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
The family’s 2017 Christmas card
Photo: Chris Jackson / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George’s first day of school, 2017
Photo: Chris Jackson / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte’s second birthday, 2017
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George’s fourth birthday, 2017
Photo: Chris Jackson / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte’s first birthday, 2016
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George’s third birthday, 2016
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Prince George’s first day of nursery, 2016
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte’s homecoming with Prince George, 2015
Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace
The family’s 2015 Christmas card
Photo: Chris Jelf / Courtesy of Kensington Palace

For fans of all things royal, a portrait release is an exciting time. And while any Windsor family moment is a fascinating one, there’s a particular frenzy around snapshots of the children—George, Charlotte, Louis, and now Archie—since they aren’t seen at events quite as often as their parents.

The three royal children are photographed for major milestones they experience along the year, whether it be for their birthday festivities or christening. The photos are often taken by mother Middleton herself, though a variety of photographers capture the full family moments.

Other portraits over the years have captured the children welcoming their new siblings home or slipping on their backpacks for their first day at nursery or school. Another not-to-be-missed event is the family’s yearly Christmas card, which always ranges in setting and style. Last year, the Cambridges were photographed at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, sitting on a large tree trunk. The year prior, they dressed in matching blues for a more formal sitting at Kensington Palace in London.

As for the most recent portrait? That would be three new pictures of Prince George, who just celebrated his sixth birthday. In two of them, he dons an English soccer jersey while playing in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Weeks earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released portraits of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening.

Above, see all of the children’s portraits over the years.

Originally Appeared on Vogue