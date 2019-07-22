All the Portraits of the Royal Children Over the Years

Story continues

Photo: Chris Allerton / Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace. More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Alex Bramall / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Holyoak / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Holyoak / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Chris Jackson / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Chris Jackson / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Chris Jackson / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Matt Porteous / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

Photo: Chris Jelf / Courtesy of Kensington Palace More

For fans of all things royal, a portrait release is an exciting time. And while any Windsor family moment is a fascinating one, there’s a particular frenzy around snapshots of the children—George, Charlotte, Louis, and now Archie—since they aren’t seen at events quite as often as their parents.

The three royal children are photographed for major milestones they experience along the year, whether it be for their birthday festivities or christening. The photos are often taken by mother Middleton herself, though a variety of photographers capture the full family moments.

Other portraits over the years have captured the children welcoming their new siblings home or slipping on their backpacks for their first day at nursery or school. Another not-to-be-missed event is the family’s yearly Christmas card, which always ranges in setting and style. Last year, the Cambridges were photographed at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, sitting on a large tree trunk. The year prior, they dressed in matching blues for a more formal sitting at Kensington Palace in London.

As for the most recent portrait? That would be three new pictures of Prince George, who just celebrated his sixth birthday. In two of them, he dons an English soccer jersey while playing in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Weeks earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released portraits of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening.

Above, see all of the children’s portraits over the years.

Originally Appeared on Vogue

