Portsmouth baseball beats Goffstown to advance in playoffs
On Friday, Portsmouth baseball defeated Goffstown 12-2 to advance in the Division I playoffs.
Oakland A's closer Mason Miller is having one of the greatest stretches for a reliever in MLB history. Here's how good it is exactly.
A former president convicted of 34 felonies is the definition of front-page news.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his glove into the stands following his ejection Wednesday at Citi Field.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, lauding the back-to-back Super Bowl champion team for its sportsmanship on and off the field, and breaking an unofficial political rule about headwear. He tried on a Chiefs helmet the team gave him as a gift.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
TORONTO — The Blue Jays will debut their new Toronto City Connect uniform on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
The Dallas Mavericks have a true madman on their hands. Now we get to see what he can do in the NBA Finals.
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
French Open tennis star Novak Djokovic has spent his champion's fortune on an impressive global property portfolio, though his main residence with his wife Jelena and two children is a £8.5 million Marbella mansion
SAGINAW — Easton Cowan enjoyed a moment he had long dreamed of on Wednesday night.
SAGINAW — Easton Cowan's big-game reputation has only grown this season, but he's had some added motivation pushing him to another level.
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda was not even three holes into the U.S. Women's Open when she dropped to a crouch and bowed her head in disbelief after her third straight shot — all of them from inside 70 feet away — tumbled into a stream.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
Before tackling the par-3 12th, Rachel Rohanna had other business to take care of.
The Timberwolves' roster is about to get very expensive, so now is the time to go all-in.
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.
McCarthy is frustrated, but he also knows there is a long time between now, training camp and the start of the season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic champion Katie Ledecky says faith in the anti-doping system is at an “all-time low” in the wake of the way global regulators handled a case involving Chinese swimmers.
The AJGA event was a family affair.