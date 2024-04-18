Portsmouth: Eastern Road partially shut after sewer bursts again

A sewer has burst causing a major route into a city to be partially shut.

One lane remains closed on the southbound carriageway of Eastern Road, between Anchorage Road and the roundabout, according to Portsmouth City Council.

The authority said Southern Water was clearing the water and that it was "not safe for drivers".

After being plagued with flooding issues, the road was recently closed as part of a £1m sewer repair project.

Initially, the burst sewer saw the entire southbound carriageway closed. One lane on the northbound side which was shut has also since reopened.

The water company has been contacted for comment.

Footpaths and cycle paths remain open.

