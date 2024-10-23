‘Posh is back’: Victoria Beckham’s daughter in law channels her look with new haircut

New hair, who ‘dat?

Nicola Peltz debuted a new look on Instagram Monday and her followers couldn’t help but do a double take.

The “Transformers” star, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, suddenly is looking a lot like her famous mother in law.

That would be Victoria Beckham, aka Posh, the most fashionable member of the pop band Spice Girls back in the day.

“Passenger princess,” said the former blonde’s caption of the photo of her sporting dark shades at a gas station.

In the comments section, a few folks chimed in about the striking resemblance.

“Posh Spice vibes.”

“Posh is back.”

“Channeling your MIL in the best way!”

“Made by Victoria in 1996.”

As gossip watchers may recall, the two women got off to a bit of a rough start.

The rift was rumored to be over the fact that Peltz reportedly didn’t include Victoria in much of the planning process for the nuptials to her oldest son.

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source told Page Six of the alleged fallout at the time. “The buildup to the wedding was horrendous. Communication was minimal.”

The couple went on to marry in April 2022 in a lavish, over the top ceremony at the Montserrol estate, where the actress’ billionaire father Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner live.

Seems all has settled now, especially if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.