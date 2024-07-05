Positive measles case confirmed in Butler County infant
Positive measles case confirmed in Butler County infant
Positive measles case confirmed in Butler County infant
Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels.
A Good Samaritan found the baby and cared for it while waiting for paramedics
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
American Eagle flight 3921 made the emergency landing on July 3 “due to a disruptive customer," the airline tells PEOPLE
Now the Oregon families have filed a $6 million lawsuit.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, had a baby with one of the two schoolboys she groomed.
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
The former healthcare worked "coldly denied any responsibility," a judge said during her sentencing on Friday, July 5
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.
WOODSTOCK, ONT. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a man is dead after he shot his partner outside a home then suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the woman is recovering in hospital after Thursday's daylight shooting in a suburban part of the small city about 60 kilometres west of Hamilton. Woodstock police did not immediately say how the man was shot, or whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but an inspector did say he shot the woman first. A police news release says there is no t
WARNING: This article contains images of residential school pupils in cemeteries. The history of residential school burial sites is evidence of crimes against humanity that could in theory be prosecuted, the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked burials says.Kimberly Murray, a federally appointed official tasked with recommending a new framework for the treatment of these sites, outlines the conclusion in a report released Wednesday."The histories of the cemeteries that were loc
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
Two women in a home in Chicago, a police officer serving a warrant in Cleveland and an armed person making threats in Yellowstone National Park were among those killed in shootings on the Fourth of July, historically one of the nation's deadliest days of the year.
The 27-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of animal cruelty and over a separate inquiry into an allegation of attempted murder.
A veteran officer with Toronto police's drug squad is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, after he allegedly tried to evade police during a traffic stop in Mississauga.Peel Regional Police said they initially received a call about an impaired driver in the area of Courtney Park Drive and Hurontario Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.Officers found the vehicle and "attempted to stop it," Const. Moulika Sharma said in an ema
Police are yet to determine how the two-year-old got into the vehicle with cause of death under investigation
Madeleine McCann went missing 17 years ago - but what happened to the apartment where the McCanns were staying at the time of the tragic event?