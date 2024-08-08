Possible drowning during CrossFit event at Fort Worth, Texas, reports say

Police appeared to pull a body out of a lake in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday where a CrossFit event was taking place, according to reports.

Thursday morning, at 8 a.m. local time, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a report of a drowning at the Tarrant County College Northwest campus, reports local news outlets ABC 8 and Fox 4.

A video showed rescuers pulling out a body at around 10 a.m., according to the news outlets.

USA TODAY reached out to CrossFit and the Fort Worth Police and Fire Departments for more information.

First responders searched for body

The person who first responders were looking for never crossed the finish line during a swimming event, stated a post from @TheBarbellSpin, an Instagram account dedicated to covering CrossFit events.

The outlet also reported the rest of the day's events are canceled.

The 2024 Crossfit Games began today in Forth Worth.

This is a developing story.

