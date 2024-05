A stoplight was knocked down in a possible DWI crash at the intersection of University Drive and West Lancaster Avenue on Monday night.

The accident was reported about 7:50 p.m. with the incident listed as driving while intoxicated, according to a Fort Worth police call log.

A caller reported a black pickup truck hit a traffic light pole.

An ambulance was on scene along with a utility crew and police.

