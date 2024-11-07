Possible economic impact of Trump presidency
Here's how Trump's proposals could impact your wallet.
Here's how Trump's proposals could impact your wallet.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
The late night host held back tears with a reminder of who had a "terrible night" as Trump won the election.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
He believes he can take the "corruption" out of them.
Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people.
Lawrence Douglas, professor of law at Amherst College in Massachusetts, says that while Donald Trump won't be able to pardon himself on state charges against him, he won't likely serve time and, as president, he'll be able to make sure federal cases against him don't go to trial.
Presidential elections in America were front and center in the Russian state-controlled media, due to the widespread belief that Donald Trump’s return will all but guarantee the success of the floundering Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his morning broadcast on channel Solovyov Live, host Sergey Karnaukhov noted, “The new era has started. We’ll see what happens next.” Wednesday morning’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes was dedicated almost entirely to the topic of American election
Canada will suffer economically, socially and even globally, according to 10 experts on international affairs who feel a Donald Trump presidency only brings bad news for Canada.
The conservative attorney said voters had "no excuse" to support a "depraved and brazen pathological liar" like the president-elect.
Gavin Newsom wants the newly reelected Donald Trump to know California has a line, and the former president better think twice about crossing it when he returns to the White House next year. Waiting until Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech this afternoon in Washington DC, the Governor praised his longtime political ally …
Some front pages pulled no punches when it came to covering the president-elect.
WASHINGTON—Early Wednesday morning, Democrats began to leave Kamala Harris’ election night party at Howard University as The New York Times predicted doom. A campaign official told CBS News that Harris would not be speaking after all. That news was later confirmed by Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who said Harris will instead appear on Wednesday “not only to address supporters but to address the nation.” Exit polls and media projections spelled disaster for the Democratic presidential
Trump's promises on China as well as ending wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will soon be put to the test.
The Harris campaign shot back at Democratic Party leadership in Philadelphia after a local party boss blamed the top of the ticket for a poor showing in the city, insisting they treated local leadership with a “lack of respect.” The feud began when Robert Brady, the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, ripped Kamala Harris’ campaign on Wednesday as being disrespectful and incompetent. Brady told The Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks Democrats “probably” should have kept Joe Biden as the par
Kelly Craft, Donald Trump's former ambassador to Canada, says the country should prepare for what could be a more antagonistic bilateral relationship with the U.S. if her old boss wins Tuesday's presidential election.
Jai Chabria, who has served as an adviser to J.D. Vance, now poised to become the next vice-president of the United States as Donald Trump closes in on the presidency, calls Canada a ‘great ally’ and says the country can expect a good relationship with the U.S. under a Trump-Vance administration.
The male faces of America’s first 44 presidents flashed across the big screen one after the other in black and white, before the sound of breaking glass filled the arena, revealing Hillary Clinton’s smiling face in full technicolor. The message to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 was clear. As the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, Clinton was destined to break the glass ceiling that had stood firm since George Washington took his oath on the balcony o
“We are about to enter a political period that will have consequences for the rest of our lives,” the New York progressive said. “We cannot give up.”