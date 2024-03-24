Possible homicide in Rio Rancho

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid have grown closer off the ice. The star centres sometimes skate together in the summer and now share the same agent. They also possess unique perspectives on what the other deals with as a face of the NHL. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a player, as a person," said Matthews, the razor-sharp Maple Leafs sniper. "A guy that takes on a lot of responsibility with who he is." The duo will once again be in the spotlight Saturday when Toronto hosts Mc