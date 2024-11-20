Possible impact of President-elect Trump dismantling U.S. Education Department

Reuters

A member of Canada's Liberal government stepped down on Wednesday amid allegations he had misrepresented his background, dealing another challenge to beleaguered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault "will step away from Cabinet effective immediately ... (and) focus on clearing the allegations made against him," Trudeau's office said in a two-line statement. The announcement marks a sharp change in approach from Trudeau, who as recently as Tuesday had defended Boissonnault against opposition charges that he had falsely claimed to have indigenous roots.