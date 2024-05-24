Possible Tornado Swirls Near Properties in Central Texas

A large funnel cloud was spotted moving rapidly in Central Texas near Kosse, as a tornado warning was issued for the region, on Thursday, May 23.

Video captured by Mark Overbeck shows debris flying through the air as the possible tornado quickly forms and moves across a hillside close to properties.

The National Weather Service warned of a life-threatening situation in Kosse on Thursday evening and urged people to seek shelter immediately. Credit: Mark Overbeck via Storyful