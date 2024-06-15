Possibly toxic Cyanobacteria found in parts of Lake Winnipesaukee, NHDES says
NHDES issued two warnings after clouds of Cyanobacteria were seen floating in multiple areas along Lake Winnipesaukee.
Scientists found hydrogen enzymes in ancient archaea, potentially transforming energy generation and paving the way for a greener, sustainable future.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings across parts of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci
Residents of Kitui, Kenya live in constant fear of venomous snakebites as dangerous snakes move closer to their settlement. As the forests around them dwindle due to logging and agricultural expansion, and the climate patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the reptiles are encroaching on human territory with alarming frequency. (AP Video shot by: Zelipha Kirobi)
If water usage in Calgary continues at its current rate, the city could be forced to bring in mandatory indoor water restrictions, the mayor said Friday, calling the situation "urgent and catastrophic."Jyoti Gondek delivered that message Friday morning during an update on the latest water main break developments as part of a plea for better conservation efforts from residents."We don't know what that looks like, I really don't want to get to that stage," Gondek said. "But if we can't do our part
The unexpected discovery suggests a much faster timeline for the building blocks of life.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
All eyes are on Thursday's severe thunderstorm risk across parts of southern Ontario and western Quebec -- one that includes large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for tornadoes. Be sure to remain weather-aware
Watch out where you swim this summer. Here are four of the most dangerous critters that live along South Carolina shores.
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on severe weather today.
Jeff Bezos dreams of a future where a trillion humans live in the solar system. But experts are skeptical.
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
While Florida copes with damaging flooding, forecasters were turning their eyes Thursday to another storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Earlier this year, a massive piece of a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that had delivered four astronauts to the International Space Station came crashing down on a farm in rural Saskatchewan, Canada. Farmer Barry Sawchuk, who stumbled upon the massive pieces of space junk, promised at the time to sell the unusual treasure to raise […]
Starliner's return to Earth is now delayed to June 22 or later, NASA announced Friday.